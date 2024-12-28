Celtic have now made an enquiry about signing an "outstanding" Premier League player who wants to leave in January, according to a report.

Rodgers keen on a midfielder

Brendan Rodgers has set his sights on a new midfielder this January, and there are indications that there could be more than one new arrival, with claims suggesting a potential double signing could even be in the works.

The Hoops are now expected to push for Chelsea duo Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Carney Chukwuemeka, who have both found game time difficult to come by at Stamford Bridge so far this season.

With Rodgers looking for a potential long-term replacement for Callum McGregor, there have been reports that Celtic could also look to sign Ajax's Benjamin Tahirović, with the Bosnian also struggling to force his way into his manager's plans.

Celtic's upcoming Scottish Premiership fixtures Fixture Date St. Johnstone (h) December 29th Rangers (a) January 2nd St Mirren (h) January 5th Dundee United (h) January 8th Ross County (a) January 11th

Rodgers clearly has a number of options in mind ahead of the rapidly approaching January transfer window, and there are now indications that some groundwork has been done in pursuit of another target.

According to a report from The Boot Room, Celtic have made an enquiry over Manchester City's James McAtee - and he looks like he could be on the move this winter.

The City midfielder wants to leave in January, having been unable to impress Pep Guardiola so far this season, with game time proving difficult to come by.

The Premier League outfit would rather not lose McAtee this January, but it has been claimed that Guardiola would not stand in the way of any player who wants to leave, meaning a January move could be possible.

There are a number of clubs from England and across Europe hot on the 22-year-old's tail, so the Hoops will need to fend off significant interest from elsewhere if they are to get a deal over the line.

McAtee could go right to the top

Although the Salford-born midfielder has been unable to make a name for himself at City, his potential was on show for all to see during his two loan spells with English Championship side Sheffield United.

During the Blades' promotion-winning campaign in 2022/23, the Englishman scored nine goals in 37 Championship games, showcasing his talent going forward.

Clinton Morrison was full of praise for the "outstanding" young midfielder during his time in Sheffield, while Leam Richardson stated he could go all the way to the top:

Previous reports have alleged that McAtee could cost £20m, which could prove to be a stumbling block for Celtic, but it is promising news that initial contact has now been made over a deal.