After an excellent start to their Scottish Premiership campaign, Celtic have reportedly continued their search for a new left-back, making their first enquiry to sign an alternative to Owen Beck.

Celtic transfer news

The Bhoys have started their title defence in style, securing an opening-day thrashing of Kilmarnock, before a 2-0 victory over Hibernian. Even after winning two from two, however, Celtic could still strengthen in the remainder of the transfer window, with doubts over Matt O'Riley's future potentially leading to a replacement in the next two weeks. If one does arrive, they will join Adam Idah in reinforcing Brendan Rodgers' attack.

Welcoming the forward, Rodgers told Celtic's official website: “We are delighted to welcome Adam back to Celtic on a permanent basis and we are so pleased that he has agreed this new five-year contract with the club.

“The club has done brilliantly to secure this long-term deal. We are investing in a player of real quality who will be crucial for us over the next few years. He is a player who already has given us so much, performing fantastically for us on loan and really delivering for the club and our fans last season."

Now, having solved their striker problem, those in Scotland have reportedly turned their attention towards a left-back reinforcement. According to Sky Sports, Celtic have made their first enquiry to sign Owen Wijndal, with Ajax open to selling the 24-year-old, in what could be an ideal alternative to rumoured target Beck.

The Bhoys have been linked with the Liverpool youngster, but given competition from Leeds United in the race for his signature, Wijndal could emerge as an ideal option.

"Superb" Wijndal would be an impressive coup

Now 25 years old, Wijndal should be in the prime of his career and may now get the chance to finally realise his potential courtesy of Celtic. After spending last season on loan at Royal Antwerp, it doesn't seem as though the Dutchman has a place in Francesco Farioli's Ajax side, allowing the Bhoys to potentially swoop in and secure his signature.

If Wijndal does arrive, meanwhile, he will have the job of competing against Greg Taylor to earn a place in Rodgers' starting side in what would be excellent defensive depth. Described as a "top-class left-back" by Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig back in 2021, those in Scotland have just two weeks to seal an impressive coup.

A defender capable of making an attacking impact, Celtic would be sealing their transfer window in style by signing Wijndal.