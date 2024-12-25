Celtic have reportedly got a plan in place regarding a specific attacking signing in the January transfer window, according to a new claim.

Latest Celtic news

The Hoops continue to be linked with new signings, especially with the winter window now just a week away from opening, and a reunion with former hero Kieran Tierney has been mooted in recent days, in what would be a high-profile piece of business.

The left-back has found playing time hard to come by in an Arsenal shirt, with Mikel Arteta seemingly not rating him too highly, and he was shipped out to Real Sociedad on loan last season. A return to Parkhead could go down well, with the Scot a popular figure during his first spell at the club, winning five Scottish Premiership titles.

Michel-Ange Balikwisha has also emerged as a potential addition for Celtic in the near future, with the Royal Antwerp attacking ace seen as a possible successor to former player Jota, who left back in 2023 to seal a switch to Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad.

In terms of outgoing transfers that could happen in January, left-back Alexandre Bernabei has been backed to seal a permanent move away from Parkhead, which would mean Tierney returning to the club would make even more sense.

Celtic eyeing specific attacking signing in January

According to a fresh update from The Daily Mail's Stephen McGowan, Celtic are targeting a left winger in the January transfer window, as they look to improve Rodgers' attacking options further.

The report says that the Hoops manager "held a transfer planning summit with major shareholder Dermot Desmond and chief executive Michael Nicholson in Dublin last week", with "new arrivals in January" at the forefront of their conversation and a left-sided attacker a "priority".

It is also stated that regardless of whether Greg Taylor "commits to a new deal", Rodgers also likes the idea of sealing a Tierney return.

Bringing in additional firepower can never be a bad thing for Celtic and left wing does look like a more pressing area of the pitch to improve in when it comes to depth and quality.

Nicolas Kuhn has nailed down the right-sided berth, while the likes of Kyogo Furuhashi and Adam Idah are great options to lead the line, but there arguably isn't quite the same level of competition on the left.

Daizen Maeda has only scored twice in 15 appearances in the Scottish Premiership this season, so bringing in someone with a little more end product makes sense, not least in terms of trying to ensure the Japanese is forced to find a higher level on a consistent basis.

Maeda is clearly still a big player for Celtic, but his final ball or finish can let him down at times, so it would be nice to see a more polished winger come in there, in the mould of the excellent Kuhn, for example.