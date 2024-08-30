Celtic are on the hunt for late reinforcements as they look to bolster their ranks before the transfer window slams shut, and have tabled an offer to sign a fresh midfielder.

Celtic lose key man

The departure of midfielder Matt O'Riley will have been keenly felt across Brendan Rodgers' side, with the Danish midfielder finally completing a move away from Parkhead last week after months of speculation.

Though Atalanta had several bids rebuffed, it was Premier League side Brighton that ultimately stumped up the cash to take the 23-year-old away from Glasgow, a record-breaking fee for the Scottish Premiership champions.

"He has been absolutely magnificent in this last year," Rodgers said after confirming the move. "He gave everything to the team and the club.

"Right up to his very last day he was out doing extra work. That shows the mentality he has. So, I'm pleased for Matt in terms that he gets a move to the Premier League - and for us, we push on. That's the model of the club."

O'Riley played a key part in Celtic's success last season, contributing 19 goals and 18 assists in all competitions across the 2023/24 campaign and scooping the club's Player of the Year award.

O'Riley in the Scottish Premiership 2023/24 Appearances 32 Goals 13 Assists 11 Yellow Cards 3

They have already begun to try and replace the midfielder, with the club having agreed a club-record £11m deal to sign midfielder Arne Engels from Augsburg. Now, it has been claimed they are keen to add another option in the middle of the park.

Celtic table bid for Lyon gem

That comes as reports in France claim that Celtic have tabled a bid to sign Mahamadou Diawara from Ligue 1 outfit Olympique Lyonnais.

The teenage midfielder signed a new £6,500 per week deal with the French side in June, keeping him with them until 2028, but that didn't stop Rodgers' side from attempting an ambitious move in the final days of the summer window.

As per Foot Mercato, Celtic verbally tabled a loan offer to sign the midfielder for the upcoming campaign. In fact, the Bhoys were ready to offer a temporary deal with an option to buy at the end of the loan spell set at €8m (£6.7m).

However, that was rejected immediately by Lyon, who have "no intention" of selling Diawara, especially given the impending move of Orel Mangala to Everton from the French side.

Though he has started just four Ligue 1 games in his career to date, the left-footed midfielder is seemingly very highly thought of and is one that Lyon very much want to keep hold of.

It remains to be seen if Celtic will return and try and tempt Lyon into changing their mind in the final hours of the window, though it looks unlikely given the hardline response that they have already been given by the French side.

The stance may force the Bhoys to pivot to alternative options as they look to bolster their ranks ahead of the window slamming shut.