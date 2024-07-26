With an agreement reportedly reached to sign Paulo Bernardo on a permanent basis, Celtic and Brendan Rodgers have reportedly turned their attention towards sealing a loan deal to welcome a Premier League defender.

Celtic transfer news

Having already welcomed both Kasper Schmeichel and Viljami Sinisalo this summer, Celtic have just nine days to secure further reinforcements before their latest title defence gets underway in the Scottish Premiership, which looks likely to see Bernardo arrive. The Benfica midfielder spent the last campaign on loan from the Portuguese giants, helping Celtic pick up a stunning league and cup double. Now, he looks set to get the chance to make a permanent impact.

The midfielder may not be the only fresh face through the door either, as Celtic look to make a late flurry before the season gets underway. Reports suggest that with a deal on the cards for Bernardo, Scotland's champions have turned their attention towards the Premier League in a renewed attempt to sign a defensive reinforcement.

According to Sky Sports' Anthony Joseph, Celtic are making a new attempt to sign Hugo Bueno on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers this summer, with contact already made. The Bhoys reportedly failed in their attempts to sign the left-back in January, but have now made a fresh approach to secure his signature for the forthcoming campaign.

Having fallen behind Rayan Ait-Nouri in the pecking order in the Midlands, Bueno could certainly do with a move away and Celtic may present the perfect opportunity for that. Earning a reported £10,000-a-week at the Premier League side, Bueno's arrival would hardly break the bank at Celtic Park, either, all whilst handing Rodgers quite the addition.

As the Scottish Premiership closes in, Celtic could sign two fresh faces at just the right time.

"Intelligent" Bueno can compete with Greg Taylor

As things stand, Rodgers has Greg Taylor and Adam Montgomery to call on down the left-hand side, but after the latter struggled with injuries last season and is yet to break into Rodgers' side, Bueno could emerge to compete with Taylor for the starting spot.

The Wolves ace has earned plenty of praise during his time at Molineux, including from sporting director Matt Hobbs, who told the club's official website: “He’s intelligent, comes from an intelligent, good family, and what he did have was the attributes where he was going to get the absolutely best out of his ability and it just so happens that the best of his ability is a really good footballer, an under-21 international, and a very good Premier League player.”

Those at Celtic Park saw the benefit of loan players last season when Norwich City's Adam Idah starred in a short-term spell, even netting the winning goal in the Scottish Cup final against Rangers. Meanwhile, the aforementioned Bernardo did enough to reportedly earn himself a permanent move to the Scottish champions.

Beuno may now get the chance to follow a similar path if Celtic's "renewed" attempt to secure his signature is successful.