Ange Postecoglou is on the verge of winning the treble with Celtic this season but continues to be linked with becoming the new Tottenham manager.

The 57-year-old has recently rebuffed interest from Premier League clubs in an interview with Sky Sports but the rumour mill continues to run.

What's the latest on Ange Postecoglou to Spurs?

Sky Sports have now shared a worrying Celtic update regarding Postecoglou on Wednesday, stating that he is "the new preferred candidate to replace Antonio Conte" after Arne Slot refused the role. Sharing the news on Sky Sports, presenter Dharmesh Sheth said:

"We understand Celtic's Ange Postecoglou is emerging as the new preferred candidate to permanently replace Antonio Conte.

"Tottenham are still looking for a new permanent manager after Arne Slot declared he was staying at Feyenoord last week."

Spurs finished 8th in the Premier League, a finish Sheth reports is their worst in over ten years. The last time Tottenham finished lower was in the 2007/08 season when they ended the season in 11th place on 46 points.

Will Ange Postecoglou leave Celtic this summer?

The manager has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League in recent weeks. The Daily Mail's Rob Draper reported last week that Postecoglou's "ultimate ambition" is to guide Celtic to the knockouts of the Champions League. This speaks to a desire to remain at the club long enough, although a move to Spurs this summer would make that impossible, of course.

Celtic are set to face Inverness in the final of the Scottish Cup on Saturday evening. A victory will seal a treble for Postecoglou in his second season and you'd expect that his future will likely become clearer following the end of the competitive season.

The Evening Standard reports that Postecoglou has "impressed Spurs chairman Daniel Levy", with the north London side searching for a new manager as well as a director of football and were preparing an approach for the Celtic man last week.

Celtic could find themselves virtually powerless to stop Postecoglou joining a Premier League club this summer. According to The Daily Mail, the 57-year-old is on a one-year rolling contract which does not contain a prohibitive release clause compared to the £17m release clause include in Arne Slot's Feyenoord terms.

The Hoops appear to be identifying possible replacements for Postecoglou as well, with reports suggesting that the club are keeping tabs on Enzo Maresca, and it looks as if Spurs could soon be in for the Australian, not ideal news for those at Parkhead.