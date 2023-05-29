Celtic head coach Ange Postecoglou has been heavily linked with a move away from the Scottish Premiership with several English top flight clubs on the search for new managers.

The 57-year-old was asked by Sky Sports whether any of the speculation, particularly amid interest from Spurs, had come across his radar. To which he defiantly said: "And yet, I'm still here."

Adding more to his reply, Postecoglou said:

"Listen, it doesn't,""I think anyone that knows me knows that what is important for me is the here and now. I've never planned anything in my football career."My ambitions right now are to enjoy tomorrow and have a good game and try to win a cup final to have a special year. It's not every year that you get the chance to win a Treble. If anyone thinks that I am thinking anything other than that then they don't know me."

Celtic face Iverness in the Scottish Cup final and the manager appears focused on bringing the treble home for Celtic fans.

What's the latest on Ange Postecoglou's Celtic future?

In the last 48 hours, the Daily Mail's Rob Draper reported on behind the scenes news he's heard on Spurs' interest in Postecoglou in a promising boost for Celtic fans.

With Tottenham set to part ways with acting manager Ryan Mason following the end of the Premier League season, It's reported that Xabi Alonso, their initial no.1 candidate, had ruled himself out of contention while Postecoglou looks quite likely to commit to another year at Celtic.

For Spurs there wouldn't be an exorbitant exit clause due to the 57-year-old's one-year rolling contract with Celtic. Yet, the manager's desire is to remain at the club with his "ultimate ambition" said to be to guide Celtic through to the Champions League knockout stages.

Additionally, the current Celtic side has been "largely recruited by him" and so Postecoglou wants to yield returns on that faith shown in him by the club.

What is Ange Postecoglou's contract situation at Celtic?

As reported by the Daily Mail, Postecoglou is on a one-year rolling contract. This means that unless terminated by either the club or the manager, it will renew again and "roll" into another season.

For Celtic, it's a precarious situation as they can do little to prevent Postecoglou from leaving if he decided to due to the lack of a prohibitive exit clause.

For instance, another former Spurs managerial candidate, Feyenoord manager Arne Slot has a £17m release clause, while the Daily Mail claims Postecoglou's contract does not contain an "expensive" clause.

That said, Postecoclgou seems set for another year at the club with a European adventure in sight.