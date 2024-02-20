A significant update has emerged regarding the future of Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers, following a disappointing recent run of results.

Celtic hand initiative to Rangers

The Hoops went into the 2023/24 season as favourites to win yet another Scottish Premiership title, and for a while, it looked as though that would be the case, as they gained a healthy advantage over Rangers, who struggled under previous manager Michael Beale.

Things have changed fairly dramatically in recent weeks, however, with some sloppy performances and results seeing Celtic now trail their bitter rivals by two points with the same number of games played.

In fact, Rodgers' side have drawn two of their last three league matches, including conceding a stoppage-time equaliser at home to Kilmarnock last weekend, and quick improvements are required moving forward.

This below-par recent run has put pressure on Rodgers, with failure to win the league title something that would arguably be seen as a huge shortcoming, and an update has now dropped over his immediate future.

According to a key claim from Football Insider journalist Pete O'Rourke, Rodgers isn't under threat of losing his job as Celtic manager currently, despite his side's recent dip.

"Celtic are not set to make a knee-jerk reaction on the future of Brendan Rodgers despite falling behind Rangers in the Scottish Premiership title race, sources have told Football Insider. The Gers are now in the box seat to lift the title after moving two points clear of their Old Firm rivals on Sunday (18 February) following a series of dramatic results.

"A well-placed source has told Football Insider that there is not likely to be any movement on the 51-year-old’s role before the end of the 2023-24 campaign. Two more Old Firm clashes remain this term and Celtic will be confident about their chances having won the first two encounters last year."

This is arguably the right decision by Celtic, even though Rangers are setting an ominous pace at the moment. To sack Rodgers now would feel extremely knee-jerk, giving a new manager little time to come straight in and make a big impact in the middle of a title race.

The Northern Irishman has plenty of credit in the bank, in terms of his achievements with the Hoops in the past - he has won two Scottish Premiership crowns at Parkhead - and it is still a close call as to who will end up going all the way out of Celtic and Rangers.

The two adversaries still have to play each other twice in the league, which could prove to be defining fixtures, and given the Hoops' know-how of getting over the finish line in recent years, it wouldn't be a surprise to see them come out on top.

Celtic's all-round performances have to improve if they are to seal yet more title glory, however, and if they do come up short, Rodgers' job could then be in understandable doubt.