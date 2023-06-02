Celtic have reportedly placed David Moyes on a list of potential replacements for Ange Postecoglou, according to The Sun.

What’s the latest Celtic news on Postecoglou?

The Hoops are currently preparing for a Scottish Cup final against Inverness this weekend, knowing a win would seal a domestic treble and Postecoglou’s first in just his second season in charge.

However, it appears as if the Hampden Park showdown could possibly be Postecoglou’s final game in charge of Celtic, with rumours continuing over a move to Tottenham.

The Sun have claimed that the Hoops are resigned to losing the 57-year-old, with Spurs hoping to finalise a move following Celtic’s final on Saturday.

The report adds that Celtic are gutted to be losing a man who is on the brink of leading them to the treble, however, those at Parkhead won’t stand in his way. When it came to possible replacements, Moyes’ name was mentioned in the update, suggesting he is likely to be a front-runner for the position.

Is David Moyes leaving West Ham?

Moyes has been in charge of West Ham for a second time since 2019 and is under contract at the London Stadium until 2024.

The Scot, labelled as “fantastic” by Robin van Persie, has guided the Hammers into the final of the Europa Conference League against Fiorentina, however, the club had their struggles in the Premier League.

West Ham finished down in 14th this season on 40 points, with speculation suggesting it is increasingly likely that Moyes will leave the club in the summer. That could be something that plays into Celtic’s hands, especially if Postecoglou does depart for Tottenham over the coming weeks.

Moyes, who plays a 4-2-3-1 system, isn’t the only manager to be linked with Celtic, though, with reports suggesting Enzo Maresca is another the club are keeping tabs on.

It will be interesting to see what happens regarding Postecoglou, but it is good to see Celtic are seemingly making a list of targets, should they lose their manager, who will be hoping to potentially go out on a high by sealing a treble.