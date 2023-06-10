An update has emerged on Celtic and their chances of appointing a current Premier League coach to replace Ange Postecoglou...

What's the latest on Enzo Maresca to Celtic?

According to Glasgow World, Manchester City will not stand in the way if the Hoops want to approach Italian tactician Enzo Maresca in the coming weeks.

The report claims that the 43-year-old has emerged as a leading candidate to take on the job at Parkhead and this latest update suggests that the pathway is cleared for them to swoop for him with minimal pushback from the Champions League finalists.

Majority shareholder Dermot Desmond is attempting to find a replacement for Postecoglou, who left to sign for Tottenham Hotspur earlier this week, and Glasgow World states that he will not be rushed into making a decision.

Would Enzo Maresca be a good appointment for Celtic?

The 3-4-1-2 coach could be a dream appointment for the Hoops as he has been in a hugely successful environment and learned exactly what it takes to win at the highest level.

Maresca has been Pep Guardiola's assistant at The Etihad since last summer and has played a part in them winning the Premier League and the FA Cup this season, which could be joined by a Champions League medal on Saturday.

This shows that the tactician has been soaking up information and helping a legendary manager, who has won a staggering 34 trophies in his career. Whilst there is no guarantee that he will be able to utilise all of that knowledge at Celtic, it does suggest that the potential is there for him to carry some of that success over.

The Italian has also shown promise as a head coach as he won 17 of his 24 league games in charge of City's U23 team, which shows that the chief has the potential to build a team that wins regularly.

Although Maresca is yet to prove his quality as the head coach of a senior side, Guardiola has backed the 43-year-old to have a successful future in the role, saying:

"We are delighted with what Maresca has done. He’ll be an extraordinary manager in the future – like I felt it with Arteta. He's developed many young players that will help us. It will depend on how many stay and how many leave, who we sign."

Therefore, the 43-year-old could be a dream appointment for Desmond as the tinkerer is a young up-and-coming boss who has experience of winning trophies at the top level and working with youth, which could allow the academy players to thrive at Parkhead in the years to come.

His ability with younger gems could save Desmond millions in the future as the former City U23 boss could utilise his coaching skills to develop talents from the B team to come into the senior squad, which would prevent Celtic from needing to splash big fees on players to arrive in certain positions.