Celtic are now eyeing Francesco Farioli after Ange Postecoglou accepted the Tottenham managerial post.

The Australian was very successful during his time in Scotland, winning five trophies in two years. This season's treble is the highest achievement in his career, but the Celtic board must now replace him before the season starts.

What's the latest Celtic manager news?

According to Italian outlet Il Secolo XIX, via Sport Witness, the Celtic hierarchy has added a new name to their list of candidates to replace Postecoglou following his move to the Premier League to join Spurs.

The 57-year-old could now be replaced by Francesco Farioli, who is currently without a club. His previous clubs include Fatih Kragumruk and Alanyaspor from Turkey, but despite recently being linked heavily with a move to manage Sunderland, he could now take the Parkhead position.

Farioli, described by Il Secolo as an "up-and-coming" manager, is "in the sights" of several clubs, including Celtic. It remains to be seen if they will develop their interest and pursue the Italian coach with an official approach.

Who is Francesco Farioli?

The 2023/24 Scottish Premiership doesn't start until August 5th so Celtic have time on their side, but their new managerial candidate will want as much time as possible to get their squad into fighting shape for the new season.

Having won the treble, Celtic are already in a very strong position to succeed next season. They will, however, want to improve on their Champions League form after being eliminated from the group stages with just two points. Of course, they did have RB Leipzig and current champions Real Madrid in their group.

Farioli is referred to in Italy as "the young De Zerbi" due to the similarities between Brighton's head coach and his own intense high-tempo style, and he has certainly earned this nickname. Both coaches place an emphasis on possession-based attacking football with energetic defending and pressing off the ball. The former Alanyaspor coach admires the likes of De Zerbi, Mikel Arteta and Marcelo Bielsa.

Speaking earlier this year he said: "I see many of the same characteristics at Arsenal compared with that of my own team. I will also mention Marcelo Bielsa in this category because of his values. There is no compromise at all."

Farioli tends to favour a 4-2-3-1 setup, relying on technical players with an instruction to play with bravery, while Hoops fans will love what he's had to say about the Old Firm rivalry: "I will mention the Milan and Rome derby matches in Italy and let me say the Glasgow derby too. I think these games are the best for those stronger feelings."

His age an inexperience certainly make the free agent coach a risk, but he seems to have all the elements to be a part of the new generation of attack-minded managers like De Zerbi.