Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has barely had his feet under his desk since he replaced Ange Postecoglou last month but has already completed two signings.

Odin Thiago Holm joined the club from Norwegian side Valerenga on a five-year deal to bolster his options in midfield not long after the Northern Irishman's arrival.

Marco Tilio then became the head coach’s second addition of the summer transfer window when his move from Melbourne City was made official on Friday.

The 21-year-old winger has signed a permanent deal with the Hoops to add to their attacking options and journalist Dean Jones has now compared him to a Premier League star.

Speaking to Football FanCast, the reporter said: “Yeah, they’ve had draw in Australia before (so) why not turn back there. I mean, he is a really exciting player. He’s great on the ball (and) in a way a lot of the ways he plays reminds me of Riyad Mahrez. He’s very smart, very creative.”

How did Marco Tilio perform last season?

The Australia international enjoyed a terrific 2022/23 campaign as he displayed his quality as a goal scorer and creator, which is why Rodgers could unearth his own version of Mahrez with the talented youngster.

He averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.01 across 29 A-League matches and contributed in the final third with ten goals along with five assists from a wide position.

His excellent form for Melbourne almost mirrored the Manchester City ace's performances during the 2021/22 Premier League season in England.

The Algerian plundered 11 goals and five assists across 28 league appearances for Pep Guardiola, which shows that the 32-year-old is capable of providing consistent quality at the top end of the pitch while cutting inside onto his left foot from his place on the right wing.

Tilio, who was praised for his dribbling and ball control by talent scout Jacek Kulig, is also a left-footed right-sided attacker who has the quality to make a big impact in the final third by inverting into central positions to cause havoc with his stronger foot.

At the age of 21, the seven-cap maestro would arrive as a player with long-term potential, as well as potentially being able to hit the ground running, and is someone Rodgers could look to work with over the coming years with the aim of improving his output at the top end of the pitch.

The Celtic coach could, therefore, unearth his own version of Mahrez on the right wing by helping Tilio to translate his form from Australia over to the Scottish Premiership.