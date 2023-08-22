Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has been told how much they will need to pay to land one of his main targets in the forward areas.

What's the news on Mathias Kvistgaarden?

According to The Scottish Sun, Celtic will have to pay a fee in the region of £4 million to snap up Brondby striker Mathias Kvistgaarden before the transfer window slams shut, coming after their interest in the player emerged over the weekend.

The Hoops are 'weighing up' a move for the Denmark Under-21 international; however, it remains to be seen whether Brondby will be willing to let go of the 21-year-old after losing attacker Simon Hedlund to Elfsborg, as 'sources in the country claim they won’t let him go on the cheap'.

Speaking to BBC Radio Scotland via 67 Hail Hail in the aftermath of Celtic's 1-0 defeat to Kilmarnock in the Viaplay Cup, Hoops boss Rodgers has signalled his intention to bring in some further offensive reinforcements, stating: "Hopefully [there is transfer activity]. I think you can see we need that quality. We’ve had quality go out of the building, so we definitely need that quality in. But the club will work very, very hard to get the players in that can improve us and make us better. That’s something we’ll do over the period of time between now and the close of the window."

Celtic have confirmed six signings across the window in the form of Gustaf Lagerbielke, Odin Thiago Holm, Yang Hyun-jun, Kwon Hyeok-kyu, Marco Tilio and Maik Nawrocki, as per Transfermarkt.

Celtic manager Rodgers also elaborated last week on Daizen Maeda's role in the side and potential emergence as a central striking option, which could cool rumours linking the club with another forward, as per Mailplus, stating: "There is a reason he plays as a central striker for Japan, and over the course of pre-season he was excellent. Obviously, we’ve got Oh as well and Kyogo, but there are only so many you can keep happy. Normally, strikers want to play."

Who else could Celtic sign?

Kvistgaarden would certainly fit the bill of a young talent with potential and sell-on value that Celtic could look to maximise if he were to move to Glasgow and become a smash hit.

Over the course of his time in Brondby's senior set-up, the 21-year-old has featured 65 times in all competitions, registering 15 goals and seven assists in the process, as per Transfermarkt.

Optimising the recruitment of youthful stars with room for development will be one priority for Rodgers between now and the end of the window at Celtic; however, it looks as if the Irishman could be set to turn to a familiar face to beef up his options on the flanks.

Journalist Alan Nixon has claimed on Patreon that Celtic and Southampton are both keen on Sunderland winger Patrick Roberts, who is in the final year of his deal at the Stadium of Light.

Formerly on loan at Celtic, Roberts spent two-and-a-half seasons in Glasgow, racking up over 70 appearances for the Scottish giants and could now be set to reunite with his former boss.

Newcastle United outcast Ryan Fraser and Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Daniel Podence are also mooted to be targets for Celtic in the final stages of market activity.