Celtic have been rebuffed in their attempts to sign an exciting youth international to strengthen their forward line before the window closes, according to the latest reports from overseas.

What's the latest news involving Celtic?

Cited by The Scotsman, Hoops boss Brendan Rodgers has made no bones about his desire to secure some additional reinforcements in the final days of the window to bolster his squad, though he refused to put a definitive number on how many signings he could make, stating in the aftermath of Celtic's 0-0 draw with St Johnstone last weekend:

"There's no numbers. I've spoken to the club when I first came in and assessed the squad. We just need to improve the quality in there."

Aris Thessaloniki winger Luis Palma has boarded a flight to Glasgow to complete the finishing touches to his £3.5m move to Celtic before the transfer deadline, as per Football Scotland.

Nevertheless, the Hoops face a race against time to try and get the Honduras international involved in their crunch Glasgow Derby clash against Rangers at Ibrox this weekend, as he needs to obtain a visa, work permit and international clearance before being available for selection.

Football Insider report that Palma will be announced before the deadline and could be joined by several new arrivals at Parkhead, with a goalkeeper, centre-back, left-back and striker all being targeted in the final days of market activity.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano informed Give Me Sport that he believes that Celtic are 'trying to keep things quiet at the club' while they work on potential arrivals and indicated that he '100%' expects movement on additions at the Scottish Premiership holders.

Gaziantep Gunes via The Daily Record have revealed that Celtic flop Albian Ajeti is closing in on a move to Turkish Super Lig Gaziantep amid talks between all parties to try and bring his nightmare spell at Parkhead to a close.

Who else could Celtic sign?

As per Danish outlet BT via The Daily Record, Celtic have made an offer amounting to around £4.1m rejected for Brondby striker Mathias Kvistgaarden, and it is said that the Superliga outfit are extremely reluctant to sell the Denmark Under-21 international and have turned down the proposal, despite the Hoops indicating that they would submit a higher offer to bring him to Parkhead.

Major League Soccer side Houston Dynamo, who have former Celtic star Erik Sviatchenko among their ranks, have also been rebuffed in their advances to try and tempt the 21-year-old stateside. It is believed that a fee in the region of £6m may tempt Brondby into selling the forward, who is tied to the club until 2027 contractually.

In his time at Brondby, Kvistgaarden has made 66 appearances in all competitions, registering 15 goals and seven assists in the process, as per Transfermarkt, with football talent scout Jacek Kulig praising the player by saying he has been on "absolutely on fire since May".

Celtic striker Oh Hyeun-gyu is sidelined due to a calf injury and it is unclear when he will be back to full fitness, leaving Kyogo Furuhashi as the sole recognised striker in Rodgers' squad.

Daizen Maeda can also be utilised as a striker, though it would make sense to bolster the ranks with a young talent such as Kvistgaarden if Celtic can indeed get a deal over the line in time, and it could be one to watch.