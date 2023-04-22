Celtic moved one small step closer to securing a second successive league title after recording a 1-1 draw at home to Motherwell on Saturday afternoon, with the Old Firm giants now just two wins away from being crowned as champions.

While Ange Postecoglou's men may be rather frustrated to have dropped two points after winning their previous 12 Scottish Premiership games, that stalemate has ensured that the Hoops have remarkably still only lost once in the top flight all season.

It had initially looked set to be yet another routine victory for the Glasgow side as long-serving captain Callum McGregor netted early on through a deflected, long-range effort, only for Well's main marksman, Kevin van Veen, to equalise just after the break with his 20th Scottish Premiership goal of the season.

Despite the overall disappointment of enduring a rare home outing without a win, one standout figure was undoubtedly that of goalscorer, McGregor, with the 29-year-old having brought 'such a calmness to the team', as per Glasgow Live's Alan Galindo.

The Scotland international - who led the way with his 8.3 match rating, as per Sofascore - notably enjoyed a stunning pass accuracy rate of 95% from his 125 touches as a marker of his innate composure on the ball, having also been an effective presence defensively after winning seven of his 11 total duels.

The influential skipper wasn't alone in having been a shining light for Postecoglou's side, however, with fellow midfielder Matt O'Riley having also shown why he is a simply 'sublime footballer', as per Celtic Way's Tony Haggerty.

How did O'Riley perform against Motherwell?

Fresh from bagging a brace in the thumping win over Kilmarnock last weekend, the "wonderful" talent - as previously hailed by Ross County boss Malky Mackay - was again a real 'joy to watch', as per Haggerty, having run the show in his playmaking berth.

The Denmark U21 international was a real thorn in the side of the opposition due to his relentless creative threat, having provided a stellar haul of five key passes from his 108 touches - by far the most of any player for either side.

Hailed as 'the man in form' by Galindo, the 22-year-old also completed all three of his attempted dribbles and created two big chances, notably sliding in Kyogo Furuhashi on the hour mark.

Despite losing possession on 35 occasions, the £12k-per-week dynamo also offered real quality in a defensive sense after winning seven ground duels in his 79-minute outing, with it no surprise to see the former MK Dons man record an impressive 7.9 match rating, as per Sofascore - second only to that of McGregor.

While such an impactful display could not ultimately lead the Bhoys to victory - with January arrival Oh Hyeon-gyu missing a gilt-edged chance late on - it will be encouraging to see O'Riley looking back to his best, ahead of next week's Scottish Cup, semi-final showdown with Rangers.