Celtic midfielder Matt O'Riley staying at Parkhead beyond the summer would be a 'massive boost' to Ange Postecoglou, according to journalist Pete O'Rourke.

What's the latest news involving Matt O'Riley?

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano recently gave an update surrounding O'Riley's future at Celtic on Twitter, stating: "Matt O’Riley, understood to be happy at Celtic even after a few Premier League and Bundesliga clubs have shown serious interest in him."

In 2022/23, O'Riley has made 45 appearances for Celtic in all competitions, registering four goals and 12 assists, as per Transfermarkt.

Football Insider also lends credence to Romano's claims, as the outlet have revealed there is said to be a 'strong level of interest' in O'Riley from clubs in the Premier League and Sky Bet Championship.

Celtic boss Postecoglou has been delighted with the Danish playmaker this term, as per The Sun, saying: “He is 22 and has been with the club for 18 months. Within that 18 months he has already had success from a team perspective.

"Matt has played big domestic games, he has played Champions League football and in a couple of different positions. O’Riley’s development and trajectory has been super. He has been a key contributor for us."

Salary Sport understands that O'Riley is believed to earn around £12,000 per week on his current deal at the Scottish giants.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist O'Rourke thinks that Celtic will do everything in their power to keep hold of the 22-year-old beyond the summer and will be delighted that he is content in Glasgow.

O'Rourke told FFC: "Yeah, massive boost, O'Riley has been a key player for Ange Postecoglou since his arrival from MK Dons. He's started to find some of his best form in recent weeks as well.

"There's always been interest Matt O'Riley, I think Premier League clubs as well as some foreign clubs have looked at him, so the news that he's happy at Celtic will come as a welcome boost to everybody connected with the club. They don't want to lose their best players, they want to build on their success in the last couple of seasons and that means keeping hold of your best players like O'Riley."

Can Celtic keep hold of Matt O'Riley this summer?

At this moment in time, it looks very feasible that O'Riley could still be a Celtic player come the start of 2023/24, especially when you consider the fact the Hoops will be playing in the Champions League for a second consecutive season, as they are just one win away from wrapping up the Scottish Premiership title.

The Danish playmaker is an ambitious person and will want to test himself against the European elite, as Celtic look to improve on their showing in the 2022/23 group phase.

But his displays in the league have been nothing short of sensational with the Dane becoming a real key figure in Postecoglou's starting XI (via Transfermarkt).

Across his 33 appearances in the league, the midfielder has been able to return a seriously impressive three goals and 11 assists for the Bhoys as they look set to retain the title.

Postecoglou has been vocal about his admiration for O'Riley due to his talent, though it will remain to be seen the level of interest that arises in his services come the summer.