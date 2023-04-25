Celtic may struggle to keep hold of playmaker Matt O'Riley this summer, according to journalist Pete O'Rourke.

What's the latest transfer news involving Matt O'Riley?

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano issued an update surrounding the future of O'Riley last week on Twitter, stating: "Matt O’Riley, understood to be happy at Celtic even after a few Premier League and Bundesliga clubs have shown serious interest in him."

Football Insider have also backed up claims that the 22-year-old is a sought-after presence this summer, revealing that Celtic are 'expecting bids' for his signature amid interest from the Premier League and Championship.

The report states that there is a 'strong level' of suitors keen to make a move to sign the Danish playmaker in the off-season, though it is unclear how much they would need to part with to tempt the Hoops into selling one of their prize assets.

This season, £12k-a-week earner O'Riley has produced some impressive showings, registering four goals and 12 assists from 45 outings across all competitions, as per Transfermarkt.

As per Football Scotland, former Celtic midfielder Morten Wieghorst has tipped O'Riley to win his first senior international call-up with Denmark, stating:

"The competition for the midfield (with Denmark) is great and he is up against English Premier League players too so we need to remember that. But he looks like he is going to win the title with Celtic and that's really good for the players. Usually what happens is if you finish as a champion, you get to play international football too. So from our point of view it's great."

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist O'Rourke thinks that the financial muscle of clubs around Europe may prove to be a roadblock in the Hoops' attempts to keep hold of O'Riley this summer.

O'Rourke said: "Celtic are not considering selling him right now. But as we all know, these big Scottish clubs will struggle to compete with other top European clubs when it comes down to transfer fees and also when it comes down to contract offers as well.”

Will Celtic be able to keep hold of Matt O'Riley this summer?

It's very possible, especially when you consider the carrot of Celtic being involved in the Champions League group stage next campaign, which is now a formality given they need just three more points to secure the Scottish Premiership title.

Undoubtedly, O'Riley will be keen to once again test himself against the elite of European football, which is something he likely wouldn't get to do unless a top-four English side tried to secure his signature.

WhoScored shows that the 22-year-old has earned a rating of 7.25/10 for his exploits this season, making him the fourth most consistent performer at Parkhead this year behind Carl Starfelt, Yuki Kobayashi and Jota.

For now, at least, both O'Riley and Celtic's attention will be on finishing 2022/23 in a strong fashion, as they can potentially secure a historic treble if they add the Scottish Cup to their impending Scottish Premiership triumph.

O'Riley has been hailed as a "pressing machine" by his previous manager Russell Martin but it seems his efforts in Scotland may see him receive a lot of interest in the coming months.