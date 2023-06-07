Celtic could now consider appointing Red Bull Salzburg boss Matthias Jaissle as their new manager, according to a recent report from 90min.

What's the latest Celtic manager news?

Celtic chiefs are compiling a shortlist of manager targets, with Manchester City's Enzo Maresca at the top, however there are a number of other potential successors to Ange Postecoglou, including Jesse Marsch and Bodo/Glimt's Kjetil Knutsen.

West Ham United boss David Moyes is the Hoops' "priority" target, according to journalist Santi Aouna, with reports indicating the Scot could leave his current role, regardless of whether his side wins the Europa Conference League final tonight.

Alternatively, former player Kris Commons has urged the board to make a "box-office" appointment by going for someone like Graham Potter, as his attacking play-style is "everything you would want" in a modern manager.

Another manager in this mould is Jaissle, with BBC journalist Raj Chohan previously claiming that he plays "liquid footy", and there are now reports that Celtic could consider the RB Salzburg boss as an heir to Postecoglou.

According to a report from 90min, the Hoops could turn to the 35-year-old manager, however a number of other potential options are named, including Marsch, Moyes and Brendan Rodgers.

It appears as though Celtic's interest is tentative at this stage, but the German will certainly be considered.

Who is Matthias Jaissle?

The young manager has started to make a name for himself in the Austrian league, leading RB Salzburg to two league titles and an Austrian Cup, and what is equally impressive is the style of play he has implemented at the Red Bull Arena.

Journalist Raphael Honigstein believes the Nurtingen-born coach could be the "next big thing", and the man himself has spoken of his desire to play "brave and bold" football, even when his side faced tough very tough competition in Chelsea.

BBC's Chohan has also indicated the former FC Liefering manager could be a better appointment than Marsch, given that he evolved Marsch's Salsburg side in possession when the American left to join RB Leipzig.

Despite his age, the Salzburg boss already has ample experience competing for silverware, and he became the youngest-ever manager to successfully defend the Austrian Bundesliga title this season.

Appointing Jaissle would be a risk, as he does not have any experience managing outside of Austria, however he could be a shrewd appointment, given that he has already experienced some success and plays an exciting brand of football.