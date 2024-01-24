The January transfer window has been open for business for over three weeks and Celtic have, so far, made one addition to their first-team squad.

German winger Nicolas Kuhn has been brought in from Austrian side Rapid Wien on a permanent deal on a five-and-a-half-year contract to bolster Brendan Rodgers' options at the top end of the pitch.

23/24 Bundesliga Nicolas Kuhn (via Sofascore) Appearances 16 Goals Two Assists Five Big chances created 11 Key passes per game 1.8

The 24-year-old wizard, who caught the eye in the Bundesliga earlier this season as you can see in the table above, may not be the only signing made by the Scottish giants this month.

Football Insider previously reported that the Hoops head coach would also like to add a left-back, a goalkeeper, and a new centre-forward to his squad before the window slams shut.

Celtic may also need to replace one of their current first-team performer as Liel Abada has been linked with a transfer away from Parkhead this month.

Celtic's need to replace Abada

According to The Mail, the Israel international is a target for a number of clubs outside of Scotland ahead of a potential loan exit from Glasgow before February's deadline.

English Championship sides West Bromwich Albion, Southampton, and Watford are all interested in a loan swoop for the exciting young winger as they look to bolster their respective attacks ahead of the second half of the campaign.

Clubs in Germany and France are also keen on a deal to sign the 22-year-old wizard, who has only started three Scottish Premiership matches so far this season.

His campaign has been severely disrupted by a torn thigh muscle that caused him to miss a staggering 22 competitive games for Celtic between September and December of 2023.

The Hoops could need to find a replacement for the forward if they allow him to depart on loan to one of the many interested clubs before the deadline, and they may already know who could step up to fill that void.

Instead of dipping into the market to sign another attacking midfielder, Rodgers could unearth Rocco Vata from the B team as the club look to tie him down to a new contract.

Sky Sports journalist Anthony Joseph has revealed that the Bhoys have opened talks with the 18-year-old prospect over an extension at Parkhead.

His current deal is due to expire at the end of the 2023/24 campaign and the Scottish giants are now scrambling to ensure that his future remains in Glasgow.

The reporter claims that Vata is keen to stay at Celtic if the right pathway is there for him to make a breakthrough at senior level, which Abada's potential exit could provide him with.

Rodgers could offer the Irish youngster more first-team minutes, that would otherwise have gone to the 22-year-old winger, and convince him to commit his future to the club.

Liel Abada's Celtic goal record

The right-footed forward joined the Hoops in the summer of 2021 and quickly established himself as a reliable and impressive option at the top end of the pitch.

Abada has racked up 29 goals and 22 assists in 109 appearances for the club in all competitions over the last three-and-a-half-years, which includes 21 goals in 67 Premiership outings.

During the 2021/22 campaign, the exciting whiz caught the eye under Ange Postecoglou with a return of ten goals and six assists in 36 league matches.

He followed that up with ten goals and five assists in 34 Premiership games throughout the 2022/23 season under the Australian head coach, although only 13 of those appearances came as a starter.

His thigh injury has halted his progress under Rodgers this season as Abada has only contributed with one goal and one assist in six league games.

The young dynamo has previously proven his quality in the Premiership, under Postecoglou, but his injury has been a huge setback and going out on loan for the second half of the campaign could be ideal for him.

It would allow Abada to go and play regular first-team football to regain his fitness and form ahead of a possible return to Celtic for the 2024/25 campaign, whilst it would also open the door for Vata to be provided with a pathway to senior minutes.

The stats that show why Vata could be Abada's replacement

Rodgers could replace the current first-team winger by bringing the 18-year-old starlet up to the senior squad on a regular basis over the next few months.

The Ireland U21 international has already shown glimpses of his quality for Celtic in a smattering of appearances since the start of last season, the latest of which came against Buckie Thistle in the Scottish Cup on Sunday.

Vata, who talent scout Jacek Kulig once claimed has an "exciting" future ahead, found the back of the net from close range as he displayed his fantastic positioning within the six-yard box to score his first goal for the club, as you can see in the video below.

His goalscoring potential has been on display throughout his time with the B team in Glasgow as the Ireland U21 international has scored a whopping 23 goals in 34 appearances for the young Hoops.

Abada hit double figures for goals in the 2021/22 and 2022/23 Premiership campaigns and these statistics suggest that Vata could provide a similar threat when it comes to scoring goals from an attacking midfield or wide position, as he can play out wide or through the middle.

22/23 Premiership Rocco Vata (via Sofascore) Appearances Four Minutes played 44 Key passes Four Big chances created Two Pass accuracy 88%

As you can see in the table above, the teenage dynamo was provided with a chance to impress in the Premiership last term and took his chance with an outstanding creative output in just 44 minutes of action.

He created two 'big chances' in those 44 minutes, and it has taken Abada 288 minutes of league action this season to create two for his teammates.

Therefore, Vata could also offer creativity for Celtic in the final third if he can translate that form over a prolonged spell of matches in the first-team.

So, whilst allowing Abada to depart on loan could be seen as a blow, it could also be viewed as an opportunity for the club to keep hold of Vata by offering him first-team minutes as the forward's replacement during the second half of the campaign.