As they look to maintain their place at the top of the Scottish Premiership beyond the current campaign, Celtic may now wait until the summer in an attempt to land a bargain deal for a midfielder from the English Premier League.

Celtic transfer news

When the Bhoys lost Matt O'Riley in the summer transfer window, there may have been some concern over their ability to fend off competition from Rangers whilst also attempting to cause a few upsets on the Champions League stage. A few months later, however, those doubts have been well and truly put to bed.

Rangers have been far from up to scratch and Celtic only look likely to extend their dominance. Meanwhile, they've already picked up a memorable victory over Bundesliga side RB Leipzig as well as earned a point against Club Brugge on the European stage, with eight points put towards a potential last-16 place.

Things could get even better when 2025 arrives, especially if the Bhoys manage to land a bargain deal. According to Pete O'Rourke of Football Insider, Celtic may now wait until the summer to attempt to sign Christian Eriksen when his contract comes to an end at Manchester United.

The Scottish giants are unlikely to land a January deal given the Dane's hefty £150,000-a-week salary going alongside any potential transfer fee, acting as a major stumbling block in the transfer. However, if Eriksen is willing to take a pay cut in the summer, Celtic could yet land an undeniable bargain for a player still capable of playing among Europe's best.

Replacing fellow Dane O'Riley, who swapped Celtic for Brighton & Hove Albion in the summer, Eriksen could take Scotland by storm if he accepted Celtic's potential proposal.

"Unbelievable" Eriksen could follow O'Riley path

A player at the back end of his career rather than in his prime like O'Riley, Eriksen can still follow a similar path to his countryman by swapping English football for a place in Celtic's midfield. And despite their age differences, not many would doubt Eriksen's ability to replicate what O'Riley did for Brendan Rodgers' side, especially in his final season.

Eriksen's story is an undeniable fairytale. There were doubts that the Dane would even step foot on a football pitch again after his collapse at Euro 2020. Not only did he fight back, but he climbed his way back to the top by earning a move to Manchester United via Brentford.

Full of praise for Eriksen, Brentford boss Thomas Frank told reporters in 2022 (via The Standard): "Christian is a top player, an unbelievable character and he brings quality and calmness to the team. You can give it to Christian and he'll always find a solution."

Now, in one last big potential move, it could be Celtic who benefit from Eriksen's experience and "unbelievable character" in the middle of the park.