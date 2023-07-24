After something of a muted start to the transfer window, Scottish champions Celtic look to be ramping up their transfer dealings, as returning boss Brendan Rodgers hopes to assemble a squad capable of competing both domestically and in Europe next term.

With the Parkhead giants having already secured the signings of both Marco Tilio and Odin Thiago Holm, the Glasgow side have now invested even further in order to add South Korean starlet, Hyunjun Yang to their ranks.

Following that latest acquisition, it looks as if there may be further additions to come before the start of the new season, with FC Voldendam's Xavier Mbuyamba among those being considered.

What's the latest on Mbuyamba to Celtic?

The Daily Mail only recently reported that the Hoops are interested in signing the former Chelsea youngster this summer, albeit with the Scottish Premiership side set to face 'competition' in their bid to snap up the 21-year-old.

The belief is that the Dutchman is 'high on a list of targets' at Celtic Park in the search to bolster the backline, with a new central defender potentially set to be needed amid reports that Carl Starfelt is the subject of interest from Spartak Moscow.

This follows a previous report from Sky Sports which revealed that Celtic - and the likes of Watford - are keeping a close eye on the one-time Barcelona youth asset, with a departure from his current side in the works despite having only joined from the Blues last year.

Who is Xavier Mbuyamba?

The towering, 6 foot 5 colossus has notably caught the attention of clubs across Europe amid his apparent likeness to compatriot, Virgil van Dijk, although he could also prove to be a dream heir to another Celtic icon in the form of ex-Guinea international, Bobo Balde.

Lauded as "complete" and "dominant" by talent scout Jacek Kulig, Mbuyamba could well be a perfect successor to the now-retired centre-back in Glasgow, with Balde - who is also 6 foot 5 - having also been a "strong, dominant" force during his eight-year stay at the club - according to ex-teammate, Neil Lennon.

Having signed from Toulouse back in 2001, the France-born sensation went on to rack up over 200 appearances in all competitions prior to his departure in 2009, having notably won five league titles during that glittering spell, among other domestic honours.

As Lennon also noted, Balde was able to simply cause "carnage" for the opposition due to his tough-tackling and no-nonsense nature, with that ball-winning prowess seemingly shared by Mbuyamba, as he notably ranks in the top 4% among his peers in the Men's 'next eight competitions' for tackles made, as well as in the top 6% for blocks and the top 7% for clearances.

One perhaps slight advantage that the £4m-rated Voldendam ace may have over Balde - who was described as "old-school" in the past by John Hartson - is his quality on the ball, with the emerging prospect having been hailed as "elegant" by Kulig.

For Mbuyamba to have the 'dominance' of Balde as well as the added bonus of a more modern approach on the ball - with "passing" noted as one of his strengths, according to Kulig - he could represent a truly perfect option as far as Rodgers is concerned.