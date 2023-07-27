Scottish champions Celtic capped a hectic few days by adding Polish defender Maik Nawrocki to their ranks from Legia Warsaw, with the 22-year-old following the South Korean duo of Hyun-Jun Yang and Hyeok-Kyu Kwon in making the move to Parkhead.

The addition of the "very highly-rated" young centre-back - as described by manager Brendan Rodgers - will no doubt help to provide further competition to the Hoops' defensive ranks ahead of another title charge next season.

The signing of Nawrocki may not necessarily mean the end of the Old Firm outfit's search for new central defenders, however, particularly with academy graduate Stephen Welsh having been linked with a departure, while Carl Starfelt has also been the subject of interest from Russian side, Spartak Moscow.

Should that duo move on any time soon, Rodgers will likely need another body to help compete with the likes of Yuki Kobayashi, Cameron Carter-Vickers and Nawrocki, hence the recent interest in FC Voldendam starlet, Xavier Mbuyamba.

What's the latest on Mbuyamba to Celtic?

Reports back in May appeared to indicate that the Scottish Premiership side - as well as Watford - were keeping tabs on the 21-year-old following what was a fine debut season in the Eredivisie, with the youngster having only made the move back to the Netherlands after leaving Chelsea last summer.

A more recent piece from the Daily Mail suggested that the promising Dutchman is 'high on the list of targets' at Celtic Park, albeit with the club set to face competition for a player who has earned comparisons to compatriot, Virgil van Dijk.

Currently valued at around €5m (£4m) - according to CIES Football Observatory - the 6 foot 5 colossus would surely be a worthy addition to Rodgers' ranks this summer, allowing the Northern Irishman to form an exciting defensive duo involving the towering gem and the aforementioned, Nawrocki.

How good is Xavier Mbuyamba?

The Bhoys have only recently been handed a boost following the news that first-choice defender, Carter-Vickers is set to resume full training following his recovery from a knee operation earlier this year, having started 29 league games last season prior to that.

There will likely be fears over rushing the United States international back into the action too soon, however, hence the need to have worthy figures who can support and replace the 25-year-old when needed, such as Nawrocki and Mbuyamba.

In the case of the latter man, the emerging menace has been hailed as "elegant" and "dominant" by talent scout Jacek Kulig in the past, with the imposing asset notably averaging an impressive 3.5 tackles and interceptions per game last season in Holland - more than even Carter-Vickers achieved in Scotland (1.6).

The Maastricht native also posed a real threat in an attacking sense from his defensive berth after scoring five goals from his 28 league outings, ensuring he could be something of a secret weapon for Rodgers in that regard.

Those traits also seem to be shared by Nawrocki, with the 6 foot 1 ace averaging 2.5 tackles and interceptions per game from his 25 league appearances in Poland, while also chipping in with four goals in that time, as per Sofascore.

A further benefit of that pairing would be their relative youth, ensuring that they could be the basis of Rodgers' side for years to come, having already shown strong indications of their talent in their respective careers so far.

Of course, Carter-Vickers - who was dubbed the "best defender in the league" by former boss Ange Postecoglou - may still be the main man, although a reserve defensive axis of Nawrocki and Mbuyamba would offer some immense strength in depth.