Celtic have had amazing success in the transfer market over the years as they have been able to identify quality young players and develop them into prized assets.

The Hoops have been able to rake in big fees for the likes of Moussa Dembele, Odsonne Edouard, Virgil van Dijk, Victor Wanyama, and Kristoffer Ajer, just to name a few.

There could be members of Ange Postecoglou's current first-team squad who end up joining that list and one player with the potential to do so is central defender Cameron Carter-Vickers.

It has been reported that some Premier League clubs are keeping tabs on the American international with the view to a summer swoop for the enforcer.

He may not leave in the upcoming window but the interest in his services indicates that there is the possibility that Celtic will need to replace the 25-year-old in the foreseeable future.

Who could replace Cameron Carter-Vickers at Celtic?

Postecoglou could allay any fears about life after the centre-back departs by swooping to complete a deal for Xavier Mbuyamba in the coming weeks.

The 21-year-old, who currently plays for FC Volendam, is reportedly a transfer target for the Hoops heading into the summer and he could be the perfect heir to Carter-Vickers at Parkhead.

In the Eredivisie this season, the 6 foot 5 titan has played 26 matches and averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.02. The defender has also made 3.5 tackles and interceptions per game and won 52% of his individual duels.

Carter-Vickers, meanwhile, has averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.14 across 29 outings in the Scottish Premiership and made 1.6 tackles and interceptions per appearance.

The Celtic star has won 74% of his aerial battles in the top-flight and talent scout Jacek Kulig previously hailed Mbuyamba as a "dominant" and "elegant" defender whose heading ability is one of his strengths.

Whilst that has not been on full display this season, with the 21-year-old only winning 48% of his aerial contests in the Dutch division, it could be a skill that he develops at senior level with more experience.

Mbuyamba has already showcased, in the Eredivisie this term, his defensive qualities by making tackles and interceptions on a regular basis - over twice as many per game in comparison to Carter-Vickers - and improving his dominance in the air could take the Dutch gem to another level.

Therefore, Postecoglou could unearth the dream heir to the USMNT centre-back by signing the Volendam prospect, who is four years younger than the former Tottenham graduate, this summer and helping him to grow and develop in the years to come.