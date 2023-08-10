Returning Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers could hardly have written a better script with regard to the opening weekend of the new Scottish Premiership campaign, with the Northern Irishman seeing his side hit four against Ross County at Parkhead, while their Old Firm rivals subsequently slipped up away to Kilmarnock.

With the reigning champions already now in the driving seat in the quest to retain their title, the hope will be that Rodgers and co can strengthen their position even further with notable new additions over the coming weeks.

The Glasgow giants have already brought in five new faces as they also prepare for another crack at the Champions League group stage, although having lost the likes of Aaron Mooy and Jota in recent months - and with Carl Starfelt on his way- increased quality is likely to be needed before the window is out.

What are the latest Celtic transfer rumours?

Amid the confirmation that the aforementioned Starfelt has joined La Liga side, Celta Vigo, speculation is rife that the Hoops are interested in Volendam's Xavier Mbuyamba and Elfsborg's Gustaf Lagerbielke, with Rodgers seemingly keen to bring in an additional centre-back recruit despite having already wrapped up a deal for Polish ace, Maik Nawrocki.

As for more attack-minded additions, the Daily Mail has reported this week that the treble winners are also among the clubs who are interested in Manchester City starlet, James McAtee, with the 20-year-old potentially in line for an exit from the Etihad in search of increased game time.

The report notes that despite City's reluctance to allow the promising Englishman to depart, the growing list of suitors could well spark an exit for the playmaker, with either a permanent or temporary move having been mooted.

How good is James McAtee?

Despite having been restricted to just six first-team appearances for his current side, the Salford native has previously dazzled in City's youth ranks, notably scoring 15 goals and providing nine assists in just 34 games at U18 level, while also contributing 46 goal involvements in just 52 outings for the U21's.

Such stellar form from the 5 foot 11 youngster was then replicated on loan at Sheffield United last season in England's second tier, with the "top talent" - as described by Jacek Kulig - having registered 13 goals and assists in 43 games in all competitions.

Noted for his "electric pace & acceleration", the England U21 international seemingly tore Championship defences to shreds last term after bagging nine goals in the league alone, with a player of such potential needing to continue his development with regular game time.

As far as Celtic are concerned, the hope will be that McAtee - who is valued at £3m by Football Transfers - can follow in the footsteps of Patrick Roberts if he is to make the move north of the border, with the latter man having dazzled after joining the Bhoys from the Cityzens on loan back in February 2016.

Over what would prove to be a two-and-a-half-year stint in Glasgow, the diminutive winger was truly sensational on the flanks after chipping in with 44 goals and assists in just 78 games in all competitions for the club, having won a host of domestic honours in that time.

The then-youngster - who had begun his career at Fulham - particularly shone following Rodgers' arrival at the start of the 2016/17 campaign as he went on to net 12 goals and provided 24 assists in 65 games under the ex-Liverpool boss - who dubbed him an "absolutely phenomenal player" in 2017.

While the Englishman ultimately did not sign permanently for the Premiership side he certainly made an impact when he was at the club, with the aim now to repeat that transfer blinder by securing McAtee's services this summer.