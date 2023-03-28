Former Celtic striker and pundit Frank McAvennie has been reacting to a transfer update on attacker Liel Abada.

What’s the latest on Abada’s Celtic future?

Abada made the move to Parkhead back in 2021 and has proven to be a smart signing by the Hoops. The 21-year-old is already closing in on 100 first-team appearances in Glasgow, contributing to 45 goals in the process.

The right-winger has contributed to 19 goals during the current campaign, and his impact in Scotland has not gone unnoticed. Premier League side Southampton are thought to be readying an eight-figure offer for Abada, who has reportedly failed to come to an agreement with Celtic over a new contract. As a result, the Hoops appear to be open to offers for the attacker heading into the summer window.

McAvennie was talking to Football Insider regarding a potential exit for Abada. He believes that the player won’t go to a bigger club than Celtic and feels that Ange Postecoglou won’t be too bothered should he leave. The pundit also described Abada as ‘terrible for a couple of games’, resulting in Postecoglou taking him out of the starting XI.

“It is inevitable players move on but he is only a young boy. He is at a big club and doing well and all of a sudden agents are creeping in.

“It is not going to happen, he will not go to any bigger club than Celtic. That is if he even wants to leave. He is only 21, I think Ange is doing well with him. He was terrible for a couple of games and the manager had every right to leave him out. Then when he brings him back he does well.

“I do not think it will bother Ange too much. If he goes somewhere else he will be like another player. Abada is not ready to go to the Premier League. He is at a huge club, the fans love him and he has got to settle down.”

Should Celtic sell Abada?

Celtic have been in this position before when it comes to Premier League interest in one of their impressive performers so may not be too stressed at the possibility of an exit. The Hoops paid £3.6m for Abada, who is still under contract until 2026, so the ball is firmly in Celtic’s court. Should Southampton offer an eight-figure sum for the player, then the Hoops would be making an eye-catching profit which could be invested into bringing in his replacement.

Abada may have had his ups and downs this season, as McAvennie mentions, but he has shown his ability in Scotland, however, if the price is right, it could be wise to cash in, especially with the forward failing to agree on new terms in Scotland.