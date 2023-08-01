While the new Premiership season is now just a matter of days away, the current focus for those at Celtic remains on bringing in further reinforcements to help aid their domestic and European charge, with returning boss Brendan Rodgers hoping to pick up where his predecessor left off.

Despite a rocky start to the summer that saw treble-winning coach Ange Postecoglou head off to pastures new, while wing wizard, Jota also sealed a £25m move to Al Ittihad, Rodgers has begun to steady the ship by putting his own imprint on the current Hoops squad.

The ex-Leicester City boss has already made five new signings as the Old Firm giants seek to retain their title in the upcoming campaign, with the Northern Irishman having most recently brought in Polish defender Maik Nawrocki from Legia Warsaw.

With another crack at the Champions League group stage to come, however, the Parkhead outfit may be in need of more high-profile and experienced additions to avoid a repeat of last season's disappointment in the competition, hence the intrigue in their apparent interest in Scotland international, Scott McTominay.

What is Scott McTominay's market value?

The Times have notably reported in recent times that the Scottish champions are among the clubs who are keen on signing the 26-year-old this summer, with the 6 foot 4 ace seemingly among the players who Manchester United could be willing to sell over the coming weeks.

It remains to be seen just how Rodgers and co would be able to fund a move for the £60k-per-week maestro, however, with reports indicating that the United academy graduate has a price tag of around £40m.

With the towering asset valued at closer to €30m (£25m) by CIES Football Observatory, however, that may be a more realistic sum for those at Celtic Park if they are to reinvest their Jota funds, while there may be a lingering hope that a loan switch could come onto the table.

Should Celtic sign Scott McTominay?

While the Red Devils ace has been restricted to something of a bit-part role under Erik ten Hag in recent times - after starting just ten Premier League games last season - he has proven his worth over the years at Old Trafford after racking up 209 appearances in all competitions to date.

Lauded as a "physical monster" by former boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the 41-cap machine - who has bagged five goals in his last four appearances for his country - could well follow in the footsteps of fellow midfielder Roy Keane in making the move from Manchester to Glasgow.

The iconic Irishman was signed by the Bhoys back in the winter of 2005 following an acrimonious end to his time with the Red Devils, having reportedly fallen out with Sir Alex Ferguson following his criticism of his United teammates while working for MUTV.

While the then-veteran asset would enjoy just a six-month spell in his new home, the Cork native certainly made his mark after helping the club to a league and cup double, while also earning the Man of the Match award for his standout display during his Old Firm derby debut in February 2006.

The hope will be that McTominay could go on to make a more long-term impact at Celtic if he was to emulate Keane and make the move, having even been the recipient of praise from the United legend himself in the recent past, with the 51-year-old stating:

"I do like the look of him."

Also described as a "nightmare to play against" by talkSPORT pundit Danny Murphy, McTominay could be the next enforcer to dominate the Hoops' midfield.