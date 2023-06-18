Celtic are reportedly set to officially confirm Brendan Rodgers as their new head coach on Monday after they agreed terms with the 50-year-old boss.

Majority shareholder Dermot Desmond has been pursuing a new manager for the Hoops since Ange Postecoglou decided to join Tottenham Hotspur on June 6th.

After settling back in at Parkhead, the Northern Irishman will have plenty on his docket to deal with after the summer transfer window opened earlier this month.

Football Insider reported, in May, that multiple Premier League teams are interested in signing Liel Abada from the Scottish giants and that the club are prepared to accept offers in the region of £10m as the exciting youngster is pushing for an exit.

Who could replace Liel Abada at Celtic?

The incoming Celtic boss could find the perfect replacement for the Israel international by striking a deal to sign soon-to-be free agent forward Mohamed Elyounoussi, who Neil Lennon dubbed as "outstanding" during the hotshot's time on loan in 2019.

Speaking about Rodgers' reported move to Parkhead, the winger said: "From what I've heard, he's an excellent manager and is loved by the fans up there. It's a massive pull for the club and probably for him too, so it's a good link up I think."

Elyounoussi was then quizzed about a potential return for himself and teased: "We'll see. I enjoyed my time there. I didn't get much time to play with the fans, it was mostly without fans. I enjoyed my time there and you never know."

The Norway international appears to be open to a second spell with the Glasgow giants and Rodgers could take advantage of that by snapping the right-footed whiz up after his release from English side Southampton.

Abada provided an abundance of quality down the right flank for Celtic in the Scottish Premiership last season and Elyounoussi's previous time with the club suggests that the 28-year-old attacker has the ability to replace the young talent.

The 21-year-old plundered ten goals and five assists in 34 league appearances for the Hoops and averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.01, which shows that the exciting dynamo is able to make a huge impact at the top end of the pitch.

However, the Southampton magician has already proven himself capable of excelling in the Scottish top-flight. He racked up ten goals and four assists in 34 outings during the 2020/21 campaign, whilst on loan at Paradise from the English side, and averaged a Sofascore rating of 6.94.

These statistics show that the £60k-per-week ace could be the perfect replacement for Abada as his prior form for Celtic indicates that the Moroccan-born talent has the ability to make up for the goals and assists that the club would lose by cashing in on the £10m sensation.

It would be a dream deal as Rodgers would be bringing in a player who is ready to hit the ground running as Elyounoussi knows what it takes to perform week in, week out at Parkhead.