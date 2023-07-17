Celtic and former player Mohamed Elyounoussi 'could end up speaking' about the possibility of the Norway international returning to Parkhead, according to Sky Sports reporter Anthony Joseph.

Is Mohamed Elyounoussi returning to Celtic?

Elyounoussi is a free agent following the expiration of his £60k-a-week contract at Southampton and left St Mary's Stadium alongside veteran winger Theo Walcott last month, as per BBC Sport.

Spanish outlet Relovo claimed earlier this month that Celta Viga boss Rafael Benitez was plotting a move to land the 28-year-old on a free transfer; however, he is said to be 'handling other proposals' from the United Kingdom.

Celtic have been linked with a return for their former player, who spent two years on loan at the Scottish giants between 2019 and 2021 and Elyounoussi refused to rule out the notion of re-joining his old club last month.

In an interview with Viaplay Sports via Football Scotland before Norway's EURO 2024 qualification clash against Scotland, Elyounoussi stated: "We'll see. I enjoyed my time there. I didn't get much time to play with the fans, it was mostly without fans. I enjoyed my time there and you never know."

Intriguingly, Celtic have recently lost left winger Jota to Saudi Pro League Al-Ittihad in a deal worth around £25 million, opening up a slot on the left flank that boss Brendan Rodgers will need to replenish before the 2023/24 campaign gets underway competitively, as per Sky Sports.

The Hoops have already brought in two wide men in the form of Marco Tilio, who was acquired from Melbourne City earlier this window. Yang Hyun-Jun is also on his way to Parkhead this summer after Gangwon FC confirmed that the South Korea Under-23 cap will head to Glasgow despite no official ratification from Celtic, as cited by BBC Sport.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Sky Sports reporter Joseph has indicated that despite neither Celtic nor Elyounoussi being in a 'rush' to decide their next steps, there is a chance that both parties could hold conversations over a potential switch to Parkhead for the former Bhoy.

Joseph stated: “So there’s no rush for him because he’s available on a free so he’ll be weighing up his future. Celtic will be weighing up on other targets, but there’s a chance that the two parties could end up speaking and something could be done. But Elyounoussi is certainly a very good player to be available on a free transfer in this window.”

Would Mohamed Elyounoussi be a good signing for Celtic?

Elyounoussi enjoyed a productive first spell at Celtic and would certainly offer a goal threat if he was to return to Parkhead for a second go of things.

In his maiden time at the Hoops, the Norway international racked up a commendable 24 goals and 14 assists in 67 appearances across all competitions, as per Transfermarkt. The 28-year-old also played his part in helping Celtic to secure a famous quadruple treble in his second season at the Scottish giants, as per BBC Sport.

Nevertheless, former Celtic player Frank McAvennie isn't of the opinion that Elyounoussi should be brought back to Parkhead. Speaking in an interview with Football Insider, the 63-year-old said: “I think Brendan has got money. He has definitely got the money to go and buy players. I liked Elyounoussi as well I thought he was a good player but I think they have got enough players there. I do not know who is going to come in and who is going to leave. I think it is a strange situation but I think things are going to move very quickly."

Realistically, only time will tell with regard to whether Elyounoussi will be a player Celtic turn to under Rodgers this term; despite this, there can be no doubt that someone like him being available on a free transfer would represent cost-effective value at Parkhead.