An update has emerged on Celtic and their plans to add further reinforcements to the squad ahead of the 2023/24 Scottish Premiership season...

What's the latest Celtic transfer news?

According to Sky Sports journalist Anthony Joseph, the Hoops have made "initial contact" with Future FC over a possible deal to sign Mohamed Reda during the summer transfer window.

The reporter claims that they are one of a number of clubs across Europe who are interested in signing the 22-year-old central midfielder over the coming weeks.

He also states that the Scottish giants eyeing a potential bid to snap up the Egypt international, who could join the likes of Marco Tilio, Hyun-jun Yang, and Odin Thiago Holm as a new arrivals at Parkhead.

What is Mohamed Reda's style of play?

The talented youngster is an all-action midfielder who has the ability to make an impact at both ends of the pitch, which is illustrated by the fact that the Egyptian dynamo has been deployed in a holding, central, and attacking position in midfield throughout his career.

He could end up being the eventual heir to Reo Hatate at Paradise, as the Japan international has unsurprisingly been linked with a move to Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur to reunite with Ange Postecoglou this summer.

Celtic have become accustomed to losing some of their biggest talents over the years; including the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Kristoffer Ajer, Odsonne Edouard, and Victor Wanyama - to name but a few.

The latest star to depart Glasgow came earlier this month as Jota completed a stunning £25m move to Saudi Arabian outfit Al Ittihad.

This means that the Hoops have to be constantly planning ahead as they are in danger of one of their gems moving on in each transfer window.

Signing Reda now could be a shrewd move by manager Brendan Rodgers as the 22-year-old ace could come in and learn from Hatate before potentially replacing the Japanese hotshot in the future, if the 25-year-old maestro seals a move elsewhere.

This would mean that the club already have a ready-made replacement instead of needing to rush around to sign a new player.

Reda is a dynamic midfielder who has the potential to make an impact in the final third as he produced four goals and four assists in 20 league starts for Future FC last season, which works out as a direct contribution every 2.5 starts on average.

Hatate, meanwhile, produced six goals, which was the most of any central midfielder at the club, to go along with eight assists in 29 Premiership starts, which is an average of one involvement every 2.07 starts.

However, Reda's return is particularly impressive when you consider that his team only scored 34 league goals in total, in comparison to Celtic's staggering 114.

The Future FC gem, who was once described as "really technical" by analyst Ben Griffis, could make a greater impact in attack and replicate or improve upon Hatate's numbers as part of a vastly superior team, which is why he could be a dream heir to Spurs target from an attacking perspective.

Defensively, they performed at a similar level last season. They both made between 1.2 and 1.5 tackles and interceptions combined per match, whilst Reda won more individual duels (4.4) per outing than the Hoops technician (3.6).

These statistics suggest that the potential is there for the Egypt international to be a future heir to Hatate with his ability as a battler in midfield as well as his quality to make consistent contributions in attack.