Celtic could be active in the transfer market over the next two weeks before the summer transfer window officially slams shut at the end of the month.

The Hoops have not been particularly active in bringing new players to Parkhead so far, though, with three players coming in on permanent deals.

Goalkeepers Viljami Sinisalo and Kasper Schmeichel have come in to compete for the number one spot and Paulo Bernardo has joined on a permanent basis, after his loan spell from Benfica last season.

The Scottish giants are reportedly on the verge of a deal to sign Adam Idah from Norwich City for a potential club-record fee of £9.5m this week.

They have agreed a deal with the Canaries and may be hoping to wrap that move up in time for him to make his second Celtic debut, having spent the second half of last term on loan in Glasgow, in the League Cup this weekend.

The Hoops have also been linked with an interest in his Norwich teammate Abu Kamara, who produced a goal and an assist against Stevenage for the Yellows on Tuesday night.

Celtic could also add to their options in the middle of the park before the end of the summer transfer window, as a new midfield target has emerged.

Celtic keen on Premier League battler

According to The Sun, the Hoops are interested in signing Liverpool defensive midfielder Wataru Endo to bolster Brendan Rodgers' squad this month.

The report claims that the Scottish giants are monitoring the Japan international's situation, as they seemingly weigh up whether or not to make a move for the former Bundesliga ace.

It states that the Hoops are 'huge admirers' of the midfield battler but it remains to be seen what that means for the current window and their plans.

The Sun adds that Liverpool are open to cashing in on the experienced brute, who has dropped down the pecking order at Anfield since Arne Slot replaced Jurgen Klopp at Anfield.

It reveals that Ryan Gravenberch and Stefan Bajcetic have been deemed to be better options than Endo in the number six role by the Dutch coach, which has opened the door to a possible exit.

However, the report claims that the Premier League giants are currently looking for a fee in the region of £15m for the Japanese ace, who has already been the subject of a rejected bid from Marseille.

Rodgers could, though, land a big upgrade on his only current natural number six - Tomoki Iwata - by working out a deal with his former club for Endo.

Tomoki Iwata's form for Celtic

The 27-year-old ace started the 2023/24 campaign on the fringes of the first-team at Celtic and it may not have surprised many if he had moved on, given the likes of Bernardo, Odin Thiago Holm, and Hyeok-kyu Kwon were brought in to bolster the midfield.

Patience was key for Iwata, though, as he remained at Parkhead and worked hard to make himself a genuine option for Rodgers in the second half of the season.

The Japanese maestro ended the campaign with 19 appearances and nine starts in the Scottish Premiership, which shows that he was a decent squad option for the Scottish giants.

Iwata provided a calming presence at the base of the midfield when selected, with the likes of Callum McGregor, Matt O'Riley, Bernardo, and Reo Hatate then allowed to push on ahead of him.

23/24 Premiership Tomoki Iwata Appearances 19 Pass accuracy 90% Tackles + interceptions per game 1.2 Ball recoveries per game 3.7 Duel success rate 50% Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, the Celtic ace was reliable with the ball at his feet with a pass accuracy of 90% showing that he rarely gave possession away with his passes.

However, Iwata's mobility and physicality let him down at times out of possession. He only won 50% of his duels and made just 1.2 tackles and interceptions per game to cut out opposition attacks.

This suggests that he was unable to consistently make multiple defensive interventions each match to prevent Joe Hart's goal from being

threatened.

Rodgers could now upgrade on Iwata by swooping to sign Endo from Liverpool, if Celtic can agree a reasonable deal with the Premier League side.

Why Wataru Endo would be a big upgrade

The 31-year-old enforcer is an experienced defensive midfielder who has proven his quality in and out of possession in both the Premier League and the Bundesliga in recent seasons.

Despite standing at 5 foot 10, Endo has the physical quality to come in and improve Celtic's team from an aerial perspective in comparison to Iwata, who lost 53% of his aerial duels in the Premiership last term.

Whereas, the Liverpool midfielder won 58% of his aerial battles in the 2022/23 Bundesliga campaign for Stuttgart and 53% of them in the Premier League last season.

This suggests that his presence in the Celtic side would provide Rodgers with more solidity defensively, from set-pieces and crosses from open play, as well as a potential threat in the opposition's box.

Endo's all-round defensive play and security in possession could also see him offer more than Iwata for the Scottish giants in the number six position.

Wataru Endo 22/23 Bundesliga 23/24 Premier League Appearances 33 29 Goals + assists 9 1 Pass accuracy 80% 88% Tackles + interceptions per game 2.9 2.4 Duel success rate 52% 44% Aerial duel success rate 58% 53% Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, the 31-year-old brute has averaged far more tackles and interceptions per game in the Bundesliga and the Premier League - two of Europe's major leagues - than the Hoops midfielder managed in the Premiership last term.

Endo, who was hailed as "exceptional" and a "machine" by Klopp last season, could come in and make more defensive interventions to help his side out at the base of the Celtic midfield, which could help them in the Champions League when competing against high-quality opposition.

The £15m-rated ace is used to playing in big matches, in Europe's major leagues, and that could give him another advantage over Iwata when it comes to playing in European games, which is another reason why Rodgers must push to land him this summer.