Looking to get their summer business underway, Celtic are reportedly monitoring one of Sweden's highest rated prospects ahead of a potential deal to sign a fresh face for Brendan Rodgers' side.

Celtic transfer news

The Scottish Premiership champions continued their domestic dominance last season, beating Rangers to the title in a dramatic race to keep hold of their crown for a third consecutive campaign.

Now, aiming for a fourth title win on the bounce, Celtic may yet turn towards the transfer market in hope of adding further improvements ahead of pre-season. And whilst they are yet to get their summer business underway, the headlines have still linked the Bhoys with a number of incomings, including the likes of Edmund Baidoo and a permanent deal for Adam Idah.

The Norwich City forward spent last season on loan at Celtic Park, where he discovered his most clinical form in front of goal to earn interest over a permanent switch this summer. Having played an important part in Celtic's title and Scottish Cup win, Idah's arrival would undoubtedly be an ideal way to kickstart their summer transfer window, before they turn their attention towards a potential future star.

According to Swedish outlet FD, Celtic are monitoring Pontus Dahbo ahead of a potential deal to sign the Hacken 18-year-old this summer. Rated as one of the best prospects in Sweden, the attacking midfielder has a reported price tag of just £3m and could yet be on his way to Scotland in the coming months. It would represent quite the planning from the Bhoys if they managed to land a player with such potential.

"Strong" Dahbo is one for the future

At just 18 years old, Dahbo impressed many in Sweden last season, making 23 appearances and scoring twice whilst also turning provider on one occasion for Hacken. Now, following his first steps into first-team football, the young attacking midfielder could now make his biggest move yet and hand Celtic a talent who is only likely to get better. Described as "creative" by Antonio Mango, Dahbo is seemingly just getting started.

That trademark technique could eventually help replace Matt O'Riley in Rodgers' side, with the Dane's Celtic future thrown into doubt in recent months. The midfielder enjoyed a standout season in Scotland last season to earn links with the likes of West Ham United, but remains a Celtic player nonetheless.

If O'Riley does depart, then lining up players such as Dahbo will be a crucial part of replacing arguably Celtic's best player for years to come.