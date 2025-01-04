Celtic’s dominance in Scotland has continued under Brendan Rodgers, and the Northern Irishman has worked with a number of star players at Parkhead during his two stints as manager who have gone on to bring in huge transfer fees for the Hoops.

But who is the club’s record departure? We've taken a look at Celtic’s most expensive sales in their history, as per Transfermarkt, with a detailed look at the top 12.

Celtic's most expensive sales of all time Rank Player Fee Sold to Year =1 Matt O’Riley £25m Brighton 2024 =1 Jota £25m Al-Ittihad 2023 =1 Kieran Tierney £25m Arsenal 2019 4 Moussa Dembele £19.7m Lyon 2018 5 Odsonne Edouard £14m Crystal Palace 2021 6 Kristoffer Ajer £13.5m Brentford 2021 7 Virgil van Dijk £13m Southampton 2015 8 Victor Wanyama £12.5m Southampton 2013 9 Jeremie Frimpong €11m Bayer Leverkusen 2021 =10 Liel Abada £10m Charlotte FC 2024 =10 Josip Juranovic £10m Union Berlin 2023 =10 Fraser Forster £10m Southampton 2014 13 Aiden McGeady £9.5m Spartak Moscow 2010 =14 Stuart Armstrong £7m Southampton 2018 =14 Mark Viduka £7m Leeds 2000 16 Stiliyan Petrov £6.5m Aston Villa 2006 17 Ki Sung-yueng £6m Swansea City 2012 18 Gary Hooper £5m Norwich City 2013 19 Pierre van Hooijdonk £4.5m Nottingham Forest 1997 20 Carl Starfelt £4m Celta Vigo 2023

Here's a detailed look at Celtic's top 12 sales...

12 Fraser Forster

£10m to Southampton, 2014

Goalkeeper Fraser Forster eventually made his move to Celtic permanent in 2012 after successful loan spells from Newcastle, but he was only a full-time Hoops player for two seasons.

Southampton paid an eye-catching £10m fee for the ‘keeper, who would return on loan to Parkhead in 2019.

11 Josip Juranovic

£10m to Union Berlin, 2023

Croatia international Josip Juranovic swapped Parkhead for the German Bundesliga in 2023, with the defender securing a post-World Cup move after helping his country to a third-placed finish in Qatar.

Bundesliga newboys Union Berlin was his destination, with the German outfit paying £10m to bring him in. It proved to be a wise move from Juranovic, with his new side securing an unlikely Champions League slot by finishing fourth at the end of that campaign.

10 Liel Abada

£10m to Charlotte, 2024

Liel Abada had his moments in a Celtic shirt, but injuries and dropping in the pecking order contributed to him securing a move to MLS side Charlotte in March 2024.

The North Carolina-based side paid £10m to lure Abada to the United States, where he has since scored seven MLS goals.

Celtic were also able to more than double their money following his arrival in Glasgow three years prior.

9 Jeremie Frimpong

£11.5m to Bayer Leverkusen, 2021

Jeremie Frimpong has had one of the more impressive post-Celtic careers, as his £11.5m move to Bayer Leverkusen has certainly worked out for the Dutchman.

Frimpong was a key part of the Leverkusen side which went unbeaten in their double-winning season in 2023/24, as well as reach the Europa League final, which proved to be their only defeat of the campaign.

Not only did Celtic receive a handsome fee following Frimpong's departure, but some reports have suggested that a 30% sell-on fee is in his Leverkusen contract should his performances attract another willing suitor.

8 Victor Wanyama

£12.5m to Southampton, 2013

Celtic really found a gem in powerful central midfielder Victor Wanyama, making a huge profit on the fee they paid Beerschot in 2011, with Southampton paying £12.5m to take the Kenyan to the Premier League.

Wanyama made more than 90 appearances for Celtic in his two-year stay, starring in the Champions League before moving to the south coast.

7 Virgil van Dijk

£13m to Southampton, 2015

Yet another player to depart for Southampton in the top 10 list is Virgil van Dijk, who is now regarded as one of the best centre-backs of the modern era.

The Hoops signed Van Dijk in 2013 from FC Groningen, and after winning back-to-back titles in Glasgow, he caught the eye of the Saints, who were managed by fellow Dutchman Ronald Koeman.

The south coast side paid £13m to lure Van Dijk to St Mary's, before they received a then-world-record fee for a defender when Liverpool came calling in late 2017.

6 Kristoffer Ajer

£13.5m to Brentford, 2021

Signed as a teenager after a trial with Celtic in 2016, Kristoffer Ajer grew into one of the best defenders in the Scottish Premiership.

The Norway international won three trebles in a row with Celtic between 2018 and 2020 before leaving the club in 2021 for London and Brentford. The Bees spent an initial £13.5m to bring him to the Gtech Community Stadium, where he remains to this day.

5 Odsonne Edouard

£14m to Crystal Palace, 2021