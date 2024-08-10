Celtic have turned their attentions to a former Premier League winner as they look to bolster their ranks before the transfer window shuts this summer, according to reports.

Bhoys off to a winning start

Brendan Rodgers' side kicked off their Scottish Premiership defence with a 4-0 thrashing of Kilmarnock courtesy of goals from Reo Hatate, Liam Scales, Nicolas Kuhn and Anthony Ralston. It was a result that gave them a head start on last season's challengers Rangers already, with the Ibrox side having been held to a 0-0 draw by Hearts in their opener.

But Rodgers knows that his side cannot rest in the transfer market, especially with significant speculation continuing to surround star midfielder Matt O'Riley amid interest from European Champions Atalanta and Premier League clubs Chelsea, West Ham and Southampton.

So far, the Bhoys have welcomed just three new players this summer, two of which are goalkeepers and the last of whom is Paulo Bernardo, whose loan move from last season was made permanent. But movement is expected before the end of the summer.

"We still have work to do. In transfers, there's always moving parts, it's never as easy as just seeing a player and bringing him in. But I would hope by the end of August we would have the team set up how we would've wanted it, because it's so important", Rodgers explained.

"We want to ensure that we have an improved squad this season in order to take on all the challenges that we have."

Now, reports have emerged linking Celtic with a move for a Premier League player this summer.

Celtic eye up Premier League winner who is for sale

That comes with Sky Sports revealing that Celtic have made an enquiry for Crystal Palace midfielder Jeffrey Schlupp as they look to add depth to their midfield.

The versatile midfielder was part of the Leicester City side that lifted the Premier League title alongside Kasper Schmeichel in 2016, but has spent the last seven seasons with Crystal Palace. In that time, he has racked up 231 games for the Eagles, contributing 19 goals and 15 assists and being played across a whole host of different roles.

Positions Schlupp has played for Palace (min 5 appearances) Centre Midfield 81 Left Midfield 65 Left-Back 32 Right Midfielder 9 Left-Winger 10

The Ghana international made 29 appearances in the 2023-24 campaign, but just 17 of those were starts and his last start came at the beginning of February, a fortnight before Oliver Glasner took over at Selhurst Park.

Glasner did single him out for praise towards the end of the campaign after he rescued a point for his side against Fulham however: "We know Jeffrey has a fantastic finish, we see it in training", he explained after the game."

Now into the final 12 months of his £60,000 a week deal, Sky Sports report that the 31-year-old is "available for sale" this summer and Celtic are thought to be keen on adding him to their ranks, though no fee has been mentioned.

Though now perhaps beyond his peak years, Schlupp's addition on a short term deal could be a perfect stop gap for Brendan Rodgers and co. as they look to challenge across multiple fronts once more this season.