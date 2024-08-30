Celtic look set to make a statement of intent on deadline day as they are closing in on a potential club-record deal before the end of the summer transfer window.

Sky Sports reports that the Hoops have agreed a whopping £11m fee with Bundesliga side Augsburg for their central midfielder Arne Engels on a permanent basis.

The Belgian youngster now looks set to be a club-record signing for the Scottish giants, which shows that they mean business for the rest of the 2024/25 campaign and beyond.

However, there will also be a focus on outgoings before the deadline tonight as some players could move on to pastures new after falling down the pecking order.

Deadline day interest in Celtic dud

According to Sky Sports journalist Anthony Joseph, English League One side Birmingham City are interested in a swoop to sign Celtic defensive midfielder Tomoki Iwata.

The reporter claims that Birmingham, managed by Brendan Rodgers' former assistant Chris Davies, are now 'pushing' to secure a deal for the Japanese metronome.

It remains to be seen whether or not Davies' connection with the Celtic head coach will help him to get a move over the line before the deadline.

Joseph reveals that the Scottish Premiership champions have been open to offers for the midfielder, but does not outline how much they would want for him.

With Callum McGregor, Odin Thiago Holm, Paulo Bernardo, Reo Hatate, and soon-to-be Engels in the building, minutes may be hard to come by for Iwata this season.

Interestingly, he currently earns more in wages, £7.6k-per-week, than the club's prospective record signing earns, £1.9k-per-week, at his current club.

Celtic must cash in on Iwata

Rodgers must ruthlessly cash in on the 27-year-old dud as he does not look set to be a part of the first-team plans moving forward under the Northern Irishman.

He has been an unused substitute in two Premiership matches so far this season and is yet to make a competitive appearance for the Hoops.

Last season, the experienced midfielder appeared in 19 league matches for the Bhoys and was an average performer in the middle of the park.

23/24 Premiership Tomoki Iwata Appearances 19 Pass accuracy 90% Tackles + interceptions per game 1.2 Ball recoveries per game 3.7 Duel success rate 50% Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, Iwata only won 50% of his duels, despite playing in a holding midfield role, and this suggests that he was not dominant in physical duels, which is backed up by him only making 1.2 tackles and interceptions per game.

He was a reliable passer of the ball, as shown by his 90% pass success rate, and offered a calming presence in front of the back four at times.

However, Iwata is not a young and improving player, at the age of 27, and has fallen right down the pecking order at Parkhead, hence why he has not featured this season, and that is why Rodgers must capitalise on this interest from Birmingham and cash in on the midfielder.