Celtic moved one step closer to clinching a fourth successive Scottish Premiership title on Saturday with a hard-fought 5-2 win over St Mirren away from home.

The Hoops took advantage of Rangers losing 2-1 to Motherwell by winning their match and extending their lead at the top of the table to a staggering 16 points.

It now feels like a matter of when, not if, Brendan Rodgers and his men will be parading the trophy around Parkhead and Glasgow, with just nine matches left to be played.

The Scottish giants did make hard work of their win over St Mirren, though, as they were pegged back at 1-1 and 2-2 before going on to win the game comfortably.