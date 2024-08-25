Celtic made it three wins from three in the Scottish Premiership this season as they travelled away from Parkhead to take on St Mirren on Sunday.

The Hoops ran out convincing winners with a 3-0 victory over their opponents, thanks to goals from Callum McGregor, Reo Hatate, and Alistair Johnston.

All three goals were well taken, with the captain scoring from range, Hatate finding the bottom corner with a sweet left-footed volley, and the full-back finding the roof of the net with a composed finish.

Despite the comfortable victory, there were some underwhelming performers on the pitch and one player Brendan Rodgers must brutally bin from the starting XI is winger James Forrest.

James Forrest's performance against St Mirren

The Scottish forward was given the nod to start on the right flank ahead of Nicolas Kuhn, who was not fully fit to start, and failed to make the most of his opportunity to impress.

This was despite a very promising start to the match from the academy graduate. Forrest drifted in from the wing and played a pass to McGregor, who smashed the ball into the bottom corner from long range inside the opening two minutes.

However, creating a low-quality opportunity for his captain from distance was, unfortunately, the only highlight of his performance for the Hoops.

Vs St Mirren James Forrest Minutes played 60 Shots on target 0 Big chances created 0 Dribbles completed 0/2 Duels won 0/4 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, Forrest did not trouble the St Mirren goal and did not create any high-quality chances for his teammates.

He was also a lightweight in and out of possession as the opposition came out on top in 100% of his duels and tackled him in both of his attempts to dribble forward.

The 33-year-old attacker ended the match with 39 touches of the ball, fewer than goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel (54), and should now be dropped to the bench.

The player who should replace James Forrest

Rodgers must brutally ditch the winger from the starting XI due to his all-round lack of impact on the game in and out of possession, despite the early assist, and because of Kuhn's form this season.

With the Old Firm clash coming up next Sunday, the Hoops must select their top performers to take to the pitch and the German sensation is one of them.

The left-footed star showcased his ability in just 30 minutes off the bench on Sunday, with three key passes, one 'big chance' created, one assist, and 100% (1/1) dribble success.

He provided more key passes (three) than Forrest (two) and created more 'big chances (one) than the Scotsman, despite playing half as many minutes.

Kuhn has now registered three goals and three assists in four matches in all competitions for the Scottish giants, whilst the veteran attacker has zero goals and two assists in the same four games.

This suggests that Rodgers must bring the former Rapid Wien ace back into the starting XI, if fit, for the clash with Rangers next weekend in the Premiership.