Celtic's European campaign is on the cusp of coming to an end, but what an adventure it has been.

The Bhoys reached the Champions League knockout phase for the first time in 12 years, collecting 12 points and remaining unbeaten at home, most memorably beating RB Leipzig 3-1 at Parkhead in early November.

However, the first knockout round looks set to be a bridge too far, beaten 2-1 by Bayern Munich in Glasgow on Wednesday night, although Daizen Maeda's late header does give them a slither of hope heading to Bavaria on Tuesday.

Domestically, Brendan Rodgers' side sit 13 points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership, on course for yet another treble, having already hoisted aloft the League Cup, but just imagine how good this team would be if they hadn't lost their most highly-rated academy graduate.

Jota's return to Celtic

To much excitement, Jota returned to Celtic in the January transfer window, returning from Stade Rennais for a reported £8.5m, 18 months after departing for a Saudi Pro League for a joint-club-record fee of £25m.

The Portuguese winger marked his second debut in hoops with a goal against Motherwell at Fir Park, after which he actually burst into tears, so delighted to be back in Glasgow having endured, as he put it, countless "difficult moments" since departing.

Speaking on TNT Sports prior to Wednesday's clash with Bayern, Rodgers admitted that Jota "is not quite at the physical level yet" to start as he looks to rebuild his fitness, hence why he's largely been reduced to cameos off the bench so far.

As noted by Josh McCafferty of the Herald, Jota was "delighted" to be back at Celtic Park, starting as the Hoops smashed Dundee 6-0 last mid-week.

However, despite being widely known as a "superstar", the returning hero faces some serious competition to get into this team on a regular basis.