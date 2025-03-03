Celtic did not do too many pieces of business during the latest January transfer window but they did make two additions to bolster their playing squad.

They brought in Jota from Rennes on a permanent deal, 18 months on from his move to Al-Ittihad from the Hoops, and they swooped to sign left-back Jeffrey Schlupp on loan from Crystal Palace.

The Ghana international, who was selected ahead of Greg Taylor, started and scored his first goal for the club in the 5-2 win over St Mirren in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday.