Celtic have excelled at being able to snap up talented gems before later cashing in on them for significantly higher fees to clubs across Europe over the years.

Who are Celtic's most expensive sales?

The Hoops have offered promising young talents the opportunity to come to Parkhead to experience winning trophies and being part of a dominant team where they will be able to showcase their ability on a regular basis.

This then provides them with a platform to show other teams what they are capable of and has allowed the Bhoys to profit from it as clubs swoop in to secure their services.

Jota £25m Kieran Tierney £23m Moussa Dembele £18.8m Odsonne Edouard £14m Kristoffer Ajer £13.4m

Top five record Celtic sales (fees via Transfermarkt)

Another player, who is not on the list above, the club played a blinder with was right-back Jeremie Frimpong, who was signed by Neil Lennon in 2019.

How much did Celtic pay for Jeremie Frimpong?

The Hoops reportedly paid a fee of £300k to snap up the talented defender from Premier League giants Manchester City and the young gem put pen to paper on a four-year deal at Parkhead.

He arrived in Scotland after starting his youth career with the Cityzens. During his time at The Etihad, the Dutch dynamo produced two goals and two assists in 21 matches for their U21 side after he had racked up 41 appearances at U18 level.

How good was Jeremie Frimpong at Celtic?

The explosive full-back caught the eye with his attacking displays from a right-back position throughout his 18 months with the Scottish giants.

Frimpong scored two goals and provided three assists in 21 games in all competitions during his debut campaign with the Hoops in the 2019/20 season.

He then managed one goal and five assists in 30 appearances for the Bhoys in all competitions in the first-half of the 2020/21 campaign.

The 22-year-old whiz started 19 Scottish Premiership matches and showcased his creative quality with 1.5 key passes per game and five 'big chances' created for his teammates as a defender, as per Sofascore.

How much did Celtic sell Jeremie Frimpong for?

His form for the Scottish juggernauts led to interest from elsewhere and that resulted in a big-money move away from Paradise in January 2021.

Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen swooped in to sign the Netherlands youth international, who was once dubbed an "enjoyable talent" by presenter Daniel Childs, for a reported fee of £11.5m midway through the 2020/21 season.

This means that his value soared by a staggering 3,733% from the initial £300k that the Hoops paid to snap him up from Manchester City under Lennon's management.

Therefore, the Northern Irish head coach struck gold for Celtic as his signing was a success on the pitch and ended up making the club a mammoth profit when they eventually cashed in on him.