Celtic majority shareholder Dermot Desmond and the rest of the board backed Northern Irish head coach Brendan Rodgers significantly throughout the summer transfer window.

Who did Celtic sign this summer?

The Hoops added nine new additions to the group in an attempt to bolster the playing squad in spite of the treble-winning campaign last season.

Player signed Type of signing Nat Phillips Loan Luis Palma Permanent Gustaf Lagerbielke Permanent Maik Nawrocki Permanent Paulo Bernardo Loan Odin Thiago Holm Permanent Marco Tilio Permanent Hyeok-kyu Kwon Permanent Hyun-jun Yang Permanent

Seven players were brought in on permanent deals to improve the side in the long term, with Luis Palma arriving for a reported fee of £3.5m as the final addition in that bracket.

Bernardo has arrived on a season-long loan from Benfica, although the club do have the option to sign him at the end of the campaign, and Phillips has joined from Liverpool until January.

These signings have added further depth to Rodgers' squad and that has resulted in a number of players being surplus to requirements as they have too many people ahead of them in the pecking order to have a realistic chance of getting minutes on the pitch. One of those who fell victim to that is Albian Ajeti.

Why did Celtic sell Ajeti?

Ajeti is one of the players who fell into that aforementioned situation with the Hoops reportedly very keen to move him on before the Turkish transfer window closes on the 15th, amid interest from Gaziantep.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT recently, Sky Sports journalist Anthony Joseph claimed that the Bhoys were "desperate" to cash in on the Switzerland international.

The reporter also revealed that the Hoops dud had rejected two moves away from Parkhead already and was content to remain at the club on his reported £21k-per-week salary without being a part of the team if the right move did not arise.

However, Gaziantep officially confirmed the signing of Ajeti this week, and the Scottish giants have finally been unable to offload him from their wage bill.

Joseph had stated that the club would sanction an exit for a fee of just £500k this summer, although it is yet to be confirmed exactly how much the Turkish side have spent to secure his signature.

How much did Celtic pay for Ajeti?

Celtic paid a reported fee of £5m to sign the striker from West Ham United in 2020 and you could forgive supporters for having high expectations of a player when they arrive for such a significant amount of money.

Then-manager Neil Lennon described the former Hammers marksman as a "tremendous" player, despite his form for the Premier League side being less-than-impressive.

Ajeti joined the London-based club from Basel in 2019 and struggled badly in England as he ended his time with West Ham without a single goal to his name in 12 competitive appearances. This included zero goals and zero assists in nine outings in the English top-flight.

He averaged a dismal Sofascore rating of 6.46 and lost a staggering 91% of his physical duels across those nine Premier League matches, but that did not put Celtic off in their pursuit of his services.

How many goals did Ajeti score for Celtic?

The Swiss forward ended his career in Scotland with nine goals in 46 competitive games across his three years with the Hoops, which shows that he was far from prolific.

Ajeti failed to break into Lennon's side on a regular basis throughout his debut campaign as he started only ten Scottish Premiership matches in the 2020/21 season.

The 26-year-old, who former Bhoys striker Frank McAvennie described as "lazy" due to his poor work rate, featured in 20 league clashes in total that term and found the back of the net six times, whilst he also provided his teammates with one assist.

His lack of physical strength was an issue as the former Premier League attacker lost 65% of his duels and a whopping 74% of his aerial battles, which may have been a big reason behind his lack of starts as Lennon could not rely on him to occupy opposition defenders.

Teams found it far too easy to dominate him and the Swiss finisher did not make up for it with his quality in possession, failing to create a single 'big chance' and producing 0.6 key passes per game to go along with his six goals.

Lennon moved on from Parkhead at the end of that season and Ange Postecoglou was brought in for the start of the 2021/22 campaign.

The Australian head coach did not take a liking to Ajeti either and only handed him seven league appearances. In that time, the ex-Hoop scored two goals and lost 61% of his duels for the Scottish side to go alongside a rather average Sofascore rating of 6.72.

These statistics show that the ex-Basel star struggled with the physicality of football in Scotland and was unable to earn a regular run of starts due to that and his lack of quality in the final third.

His record in European competitions was also particularly dire. He produced one goal in 14 games across the Europa League and Champions League, including qualifiers, as the misfiring forward failed to make the step up to continental competitions.

Ajeti's dreadful form for the Hoops led to him being sent out on loan to Sturm Graz by Postecoglou for the 2022/23 campaign and he struggled to make an impact in Austria.

Only four goals and one assist fell his way in 23 appearances for the club and, once again, he left a lot to be desired out of possession. He lost 60% of his physical battles and found the back of the net on three occasions in 15 Bundesliga outings for Sturm Graz.

His finishing ability also came into question in Austria as the misfiring dud spurned eight 'big chances' in front of goal in those league matches, which shows that Ajeti struggled on and off the ball throughout the season.

The £5m signing's disappointing loan spell clearly failed to indicate to Rodgers that he was worth handing a chance to at Parkhead this season, which led to his move to Turkey this week.

Celtic certinaly endured a nightmare with the Lennon signing over the course of his three years in Scotland and they will be happy that his chapter at the club has now come to an end.