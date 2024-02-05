A significant update has emerged regarding the future of one Celtic player, with contract talks not believed to be going well at the moment.

Celtic transfer news

The winter window has closed and the Hoops will already be looking at which players could arrive at the club during the summer transfer window, as Brendan Rodgers ensures he doesn't rest on his laurels. In fact, one player who could arrive before that point is former Newcastle United and Crystal Palace striker Dwight Gayle, with the 34-year-old linked with a move to Parkhead in recent days. He is now a free agent after his departure from Stoke City on deadline day, meaning he is free to join whoever he wants.

While new signings are to be expected later this year, there is also the very real threat that some key players leave Celtic this summer, not least Matt O'Riley. A new update has suggested that the Hoops will accept a £25m offer for their star midfielder, should it arrive at the end of the season.

Now, another report has suggested that one more Celtic player could be out of the door once the current campaign reaches its conclusion, albeit for different reasons to O'Riley.

Montgomery set to leave Celtic after injury blow

A new report from Football Insider's Wayne Veysey has claimed that Adam Montgomery looks increasingly likely to leave Celtic this year, with contract talks not moving in a positive direction, having returned injured from a loan spell at Motherwell.

"Adam Montgomery is set to leave Celtic at the end of the season and has likely played his last match for the club, sources have told Football Insider... he is yet to agree to an extension despite holding contract talks with the club.

"Well-placed sources have told Football Insider that is it looking “increasingly likely” that the Hoops will let him leave the club for free after a devastating injury blow."

Celtic player contracts expiring soon Deal runs until Joe Hart 2024 Scott Bain 2024 Greg Taylor 2025 Liam Scales 2025 James Forrest 2025 James McCarthy 2025

Montgomery's injury setback at Motherwell was a cruel blow for him, as he looks to kick on in his career, and it does now make complete sense for him to leave Celtic in the summer. The 21-year-old will be out of contract in the summer of 2025, and considering Rodgers doesn't see him as an important part of his plans, allowing him to leave for a small fee, rather than on a free transfer when his expiry date arrives.

It seems pointless to suddenly offer Montgomery a long-term deal when he has only made 20 appearances for Celtic over a number of years. He is at an age now when he will want to enjoy regular football at a permanent new club, rather than being loaned out constantly, having already spent spells at Aberdeen, St Johnstone and Fleetwood Town, as well as Motherwell.