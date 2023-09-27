Celtic have been busy when it comes to new contracts in recent months, and another player has penned new Parkhead terms in the last 48 hours.

Who has signed a new Celtic contract?

The Hoops have enjoyed a solid start to life under new manager Brendan Rodgers in the Scottish Premiership, currently sitting top after dropping two points from their opening six games. There have been disappointments in the Scottish League Cup and opening Champions League group game, though, with a number of new faces brought in over the summer.

In total, Celtic signed 10 players in the recent transfer window, eight on permanent deals and two on loan. The club have also extended the contracts of key players such as Kyogo Furuhashi, Daizen Maeda, Callum McGregor and Liel Abada in recent months, and another player has followed suit.

The club confirmed on Tuesday that full-back Anthony Ralston has signed a new four-year deal to keep him at the club until 2027, with the defender saying:

“I’m absolutely delighted, and it’s a great feeling to sign with your boyhood club on a new contract. It never gets old, that feeling of being able to put pen to paper to secure your future where you want to be.”

Rodgers was also buzzing at the news, saying:

“I’m absolutely delighted for Anthony. He was a young player who showed a lot of promise when I was first here.

“He came into the team and played some good games, and obviously he really kicked on when Ange came in and had that early spell where he played quite a lot, and you could see him grow from that.

“So, for me and the squad, I’m absolutely delighted. He’s a Celtic guy who’s come through the system here and I just think that when you have guys like that in your squad, you always get that extra wee bit out of them.

“When I spoke to him a little while back, he’s so happy to commit himself to Celtic. He loves being here, he loves being a part of the club and he loves being here and ready to contribute, and I’m very happy he’s decided to sign on.”

How old is Anthony Ralston?

Ralston, who can also play slightly further forward as a right midfielder if needed, is a product of the Celtic academy and has spent the majority of his career at Parkhead.

The Scotland international did spend time out on loan with Queen’s Park, Dundee United and St Johnstone but has now made 90 senior appearances for the Hoops in all competitions.

The defender is now 24 years of age, so you’d like to think he still has plenty of years left in the tank in Glasgow, looking to add to the nine major honours he has won at Celtic Park.

After beginning the season as first choice, Ralston, described as an "excellent" player who "has it all" by journalist Josh Bunting, has been left on the bench in Celtic’s last three games in all competitions, so his immediate task will be looking to break back into Rodgers’ side after signing his new contract.