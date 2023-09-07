After defeating Rangers 1-0 in their most recent outing, Celtic ensured a solid start to the season which has left them four points clear of their Old Firm rivals and level on points with Motherwell at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

The Hoops are, of course, seeking a third consecutive title win, and their third under Brendan Rodgers, who returned to the club earlier this summer, following Ange Postecoglou's exit to Tottenham Hotspur.

Even with a change of management, however, Celtic's stars have hit the ground running, with one particular standout recently earning significant praise from former rival Barry Ferguson.

What did Barry Ferguson say?

Speaking after Celtic's Old Firm derby win at Ibrox, Ferguson had nothing but good things to say about the scorer of the match winner, Kyogo Furuhashi.

Ferguson told Go Radio, via 67HailHail: “He is nowhere near Henrik Larsson. But he is a top-class player. His goalscoring record speaks for itself.

"What would he be worth now? I mean he recently signed a new long-term contract. I am sure Celtic will look kind of Kieran Tierney-type of money. He is a game-changer – he comes up with a real bit of quality in the game. That’s a sign of a top centre-forward.”

Tierney, of course, completed a move to Arsenal in the summer of 2019 for a reported £25m. This means that Ferguson believes Furuhashi is currently worth a similar price. Truth be told, however, a player who scored 34 goals in all competitions last season may even cost an even bigger fee in today's market. And Celtic will not even be thinking about a potential sale any time soon, considering the fact that the forward's current contract doesn't expire until 2027.

How has Kyogo performed this season?

After performing so well last season, Kyogo has simply picked up where he left off at the start of the current campaign, scoring three goals in five games to help Celtic remain on course to successfully defend their Scottish Premiership title.

The Hoops haven't been without their moments to forget, however, with a 0-0 draw against St Johnstone leaving them frustrated, and a shock 1-0 Scottish League Cup defeat against Kilmarnock confirming their early exit from the competition.

With Kyogo at the forefront of everything good that Rodgers' side do, they should remain on course to pick up yet another title. If the forward has yet another incredible campaign in front of goal, it will be interesting to see just who comes knocking next summer though.

Celtic have already suffered a major loss to the Premier League recently, with Postecoglou opting to make the move to Spurs, resulting in Rodgers' return.

Now, the last thing they'll want is for England's top clubs to come sniffing around their star striker. Although they solved their manager problem well, replacing him may not be such a simple task. In an ideal world, the 28-year-old remains in Scotland, keeps up his excellent form, and writes himself into the Celtic history books in the coming years.