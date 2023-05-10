Journalist Pete O'Rourke has claimed that scouts at Celtic will be hoping to identify "up-and-coming" young goalkeepers in the summer.

What's the latest transfer news for Celtic?

Manager Ange Postecoglou will no doubt be delighted with the season his side have had, as they've already secured a second consecutive Scottish Premiership title.

But as all good coaches do, the Australian will be planning on how to improve his team in the summer to maintain the positive trajectory the Bhoys have been on since he arrived in Scotland.

One area of the squad that could be viewed as a potential problem position at some point in the not-too-distant future is the goalkeeper.

After all, while Joe Hart has been good this season – with a respectable 6.79 average SofaScore rating per league game – the Englishman is now 36 years old and won't be around forever.

While talking about this issue on The Insider Track, O'Rourke suggested that the Celtic scouts will be looking for an understudy in goal, even if Hart likely remains as the number one for now.

He explained (2:51): "So I still think he will remain a key man in Ange Postecoglou's side next season, but maybe Celtic will be looking at a younger goalkeeper."

He continued: "I'm sure the Celtic scouts are out there looking to see if there's any up-and-coming young goalkeepers who can come in there and become a big future number one for the club, because I think it's a position that they're going to have to address sooner rather than later."

Would Ange Postecoglou join Leeds?

For now, Hart earns a reported £15k-p/w and his contract won't be up until the summer of 2024, meaning there is no huge rush for Celtic to spend big on a replacement.

However, it certainly would be wise if Postecoglou and co could potentially identify a young alternative to come in during the summer on the cheap and learn under Hart for a season or so.

And then, if this understudy shows enough promise when Hart does finally leave the club, Celtic could already have an internal solution between the sticks to promote from within.

With all that in mind, it does sound as though fans can potentially expect to hear a few young goalkeepers linked with the club over the coming months and it will be interesting to see which players are identified as potential targets.