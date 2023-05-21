Journalist Alan Galindo has slammed Celtic winger Jota for his "quiet afternoon" as the Bhoys failed to win in their most recent game.

What's the latest on Celtc vs St Mirren?

Ange Postecoglou and co required a late equaliser to ensure they kept their unbeaten domestic home run alive, extending it to 51 games in a row with a draw against St Mirren on Saturday.

Indeed, Celtic fell behind after only four minutes as Curtis Main opened the scoring before Kyogo Furuhashi slammed the ball home to make it 1-1 ten minutes later.

Main, however, put the away team a goal ahead before half time and it took until the 81st minute before Callum McGregor rescued a point with a late equaliser.

As you can see from the result, the Bhoys clearly weren't at their best on the day and it sounds as though one man in particular failed to make much of a positive impact.

Indeed, as noted by Galindo in the player ratings for Glasgow Live, Jota delivered an underwhelming 6/10 display and had a: "Quiet afternoon by his standards."

What award has Jota won for Celtic?

While there have certainly been more damning criticisms fired at Celtic players in the past, this sub-par display of Jota's catches the eye because he is usually so good.

Against St Mirren, the SofaScore stats show just how poor he was as he gave the ball away with real regularity, losing possession 26 times – which was more than any other player on the pitch.

He also failed to have a single shot on target, with three attempted; was successful with just two of nine attempted crosses; and was dribbled past as well.

This is hardly what we've come to expect from the £17k-p/w Celtic winger who was recently awarded the PFA Scotland goal of the season award for his superb chip against Rangers in that 4-0 Old Firm victory last September.

After the game, manager Postecoglou certainly didn't seem to happy with the overall standards shown by his side on the day.

Indeed, he told the press (via BBC Sport): "It was a tough game. St Mirren worked hard as they have all year and that's why they are what they are.

"We've gone off it a little bit the last couple of weeks, particularly the defensive side of the game, and when you do that, it's very hard then for us to play the football we want to.