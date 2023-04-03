Referee William Collum and his VAR team may have made a big mistake after awarding Celtic a penalty in the club's most recent win.

What's the latest on VAR and Celtic?

The Bhoys were able to restore their nine-point lead at the very top of the table on Sunday with a decent 2-0 win in the Scottish Premiership.

Indeed, travelling away from home, Ange Postecoglou and co took on Ross County and picked up the points thanks to two goals scored right at the end of each half.

Indeed, Jota netted the opener from the penalty spot into the fifth minute of injury time in the first half, while the second goal – scored by Alexandro Bernabei – came in the 95th minute.

However, despite the win, it seems rather fortunate that a penalty was awarded to Celtic by VAR. As seen in the official highlights via the SPFL YouTube channel (1:45), Alex Iacovitti is harshly judged to have handled the ball inside his own box.

Did Celtic deserve a penalty?

Seeing as Cameron Carter-Vickers and Iacovitti both jump for the ball at the same time but the Celtic man gets their first, it's not as though the defender can do much to move his arm out of the way.

Indeed, there is little more than a yard between Carter-Vickers' head and Iacovitti's arm, so it seems unreasonable to expect him to be able to move his arm away from the ball in this time.

When talking after the game, Ross County manager Malky Mackay certainly seemed to be in disbelief that the foul was given.

He told BBC Sport: "I've watched it half a dozen times and I still can't quite believe the bar for VAR in Scotland is so low. I look at that in England and that's not being given.

"It's really disappointing that that then meant we were chasing the game, which we had to do in the second half. I'm so proud of the players and, if we play like that in the last eight games, we'll give anyone a game and get points on the board."

While former player Paul Lambert also made the point (via Glasgow Evening Times) that the player had to have his arm raised naturally to avoid a clash of heads.

He said: "What do you do? I think there would be a clash of heads there if the two arms weren't up. VAR looks at every incident and the referee has made the choice that he's going to give handball.