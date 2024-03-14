Celtic are now thought to be closing in on a new deal for one Parkhead gem, according to an update on Thursday.

Celtic transfer rumours

It has been a busy season at Celtic Park which began with Ange Postecoglou leaving for Tottenham and Brendan Rodgers returning for a second stint in charge.

A plethora of players were brought in and sold, with the most high-profile exit being Jota’s big-money move to Saudi Arabia, a transfer which has helped the club bring in so many new signings.

Celtic signings 2023/24 Fee Gustaf Lagerbielke (IF Elfsborg) £3m Odin Thiago Holm (Valerenga) £2.5m Marco Tilio (Melbourne City) £2m Hyun-Jun Yang (Gangwon) £2m Hyeokkyu Kwon (Busan I-Park) £1m Maik Nawrocki (Legia Warsaw) £4.3m Tomoki Iwata (Yokohama F. Marinos) Undisc. Nicolas Kühn (Rapid Vienna) £3m Adam Idah (Norwich City) Loan

On the pitch, things haven’t exactly been how Rodgers would’ve been hoping for, with rivals Rangers currently topping the Scottish Premiership and already winning the Scottish League Cup. In fact, if the Northern Irishman fails to win the league title, there are rumours he could be sacked after just 12 months back at the club.

New additions to the Celtic squad are also expected at the end of the campaign, with a new goalkeeper, winger and striker top of the agenda ahead of the 2024/25 season.

Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher has been heavily linked with a move to replace Joe Hart, whereas a permanent move for loanee Adam Idah from Norwich City has also been mooted.

However, alongside any new signings, the Hoops are also working to keep a number of their potential future stars at the club, with a positive update emerging on one of those in question.

Celtic agree new contract with Hoops gem

Scott Burns of The Daily Record reported this week that Celtic are close to agreeing a new contract with youngster Daniel Kelly. The Hoops tabled an extension to the 18-year-old, who is out of contract at the end of the season, and were confident of a deal being signed.

Football Insider's Pete O'Rourke has since issued a further update on talks, revealing Hoops chiefs have made a breakthrough to actually agree a deal with Kelly already, who will net a "significant" pay rise.

Kelly has made an impact at Parkhead since the turn of the year and is highly rated in Glasgow, with the central midfielder making four senior appearances in all competitions this season. He even scored his first professional goal in the recent 7-1 win over Dundee.

Kelly has also come in for praise from Billy Stark, former Celtic player and current Scotland Under-19 boss, who labelled the Hoops gem a “powerhouse”.

“It was great to see young Daniel get that opportunity and I’m looking forward to him joining up with the Under-19s next week. He scored a good goal against Dundee with his right foot, which is his swinger.

“Daniel is a real powerhouse who is strong and committed, with lots of energy. He has a lot of attributes that are needed for a top midfielder and we hope he continues to develop the way he has.”