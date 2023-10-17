Celtic are believed to be monitoring a player who has become disillusioned with his situation at his current employers ahead of the January transfer window, according to reports.

On Monday evening, Celtic forgotten man Mikey Johnston enjoyed a productive evening for the Republic of Ireland as they swept aside Gibraltar in EURO 2024 qualification, getting himself on the scoresheet after he bundled home a cross at the second attempt in the 28th minute. Despite having yet to feature for the Hoops this campaign, Johnston delivered a timely reminder of his capabilities to Brendan Rodgers and the 24-year-old has now signalled his intention to break into the Celtic side following his injury struggles.

He told the Irish Independent: "I am just working my way behind the scenes to try and get my opportunity. The manager (Rodgers) has got tough decisions to make; he’s got wingers he’s brought in for a few million and it’s up to me to get into the team. I’d imagine he’d take a bit of interest. He texted me before the game, so I think he’s keeping tabs on it."

Scott McDonald has delivered a Celtic transfer verdict on PLZ Soccer, detailing that he would like to see his old club bring in another striker to compete with Kyogo Furuhashi for a starting place at the Scottish Premiership champions.

Former Australia forward McDonald told the outlet: "What I would say is that he probably needs some more support. I think it’s somewhere Celtic could look at in the window, come January, to bring in another striker in to help him by supporting him with the goals."

Celtic captain Callum McGregor meanwhile has been lauded by his former midfield partner Scott Brown for his career achievements and synonymity with maintaining a winning culture both at club level and on the international stage, as he explained to The Herald: "He’s got a lot more left in him. It will be up to Callum and how his body is as well, but the wee man looks after himself as well and he is a top pro. He’s always worried about what’s next, what he can do to get better, and I think that’s the way you need to be these days as well."

Celtic's next five fixtures - all competitions Competition Opponent Venue Scottish Premiership Heart of Midlothian (A) Tynecastle Champions League Atletico Madrid (H) Celtic Park Scottish Premiership Hibernian (A) Easter Road Scottish Premiership St Mirren (H) Celtic Park Scottish Premiership Ross County (A) Global Energy Stadium

Celtic transfer news - Andriy Lunin

According to a Celtic transfer update from The Daily Record, Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin is a target for the Hoops as they look to find a long-term successor to former England international Joe Hart.

The report states that Lunin is one of several players who Celtic chiefs are constantly analysing as Rodgers looks to add another talented shot-stopper to his ranks. Celtic are believed to have been interested in the Ukraine international during the summer transfer window; however, La Liga giants Real Madrid were reluctant to part ways with the 24-year-old.

Nevertheless, Kepa Arrizabalaga has been preferred between the sticks by Carlo Ancelotti this term following his arrival from Chelsea. In total, Champions League winner Lunin has made 19 appearances for Real Madrid in all competitions, keeping five clean sheets in the process (Lunin statistics - Transfermarkt).

Described as having a "hunger for success" by Real Madrid president Florentino Perez, Lunin, who has Copa del Rey, La Liga, Super Cup and Club World Cup medals alongside his UCL triumph, looks to be the profile of player that Celtic boss Rodgers would want in the door at Parkhead as he aims to once again claim the Scottish Premiership crown in 2023/24.