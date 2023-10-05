Celtic are already making inroads ahead of the January transfer window and could look to pull off a surprise move to bring a £25m player to Glasgow, according to reports.

What's the latest news involving Celtic?

The Hoops have been in excellent form in the Scottish Premiership and sit top of the pile with a four point advantage over St Mirren, having recorded six wins and one draw from their opening seven fixtures. Motherwell became the latest team to come unstuck against Celtic last weekend, as a 97th minute strike from Matt O'Riley sealed a 2-1 victory for Brendan Rodgers' men at Fir Park in dramatic circumstances.

Away from the field, former Celtic icon Tom Rogic has announced his retirement from professional football to focus on his family and he gave special thanks to his old employers in a heartfelt post on Instagram, as cited by The Daily Record.

Rogic wrote: "I feel very lucky to have had a career where I spent the majority of my time playing at Celtic Football Club, one of the biggest clubs in the world, playing European football, winning many trophies and playing in front of 60,000 fans each week. I have also been lucky enough to represent my country with the Socceroos on over 50 occasions and experienced playing in major international tournaments."

International duty beckons after this weekend for a number of Celtic's first-team players and both club captain Callum McGregor and left-back Greg Taylor will link up with Scotland later this month as the Tartan Army attempt to seal qualification for EURO 2024, as per BBC Sport.

Former Celtic defender Kieran Tierney has sustained a significant injury on loan at Real Sociedad ahead of Scotland's double header against Spain and France, paving the way for Taylor to take his place.

Who are Celtic linked with?

Speaking of former players, 90min report that Celtic are believed to be 'open' to the possibility of bringing Portuguese winger Jota back to Parkhead in light of his ongoing omission from new side Al-Ittihad, which has led to the 24-year-old not being registered in their squad and rendered him unable to take to the field for his new side.

Nevertheless, facilitating any dramatic return that would see Jota pitch up at Parkhead will be an extremely difficult task, given that Tottenham Hotspur, Brentford, Everton, Crystal Palace, Fulham, and West Ham United are all keeping tabs on his current situation in Saudi Arabia.

Leaving for £25 million in the summer, Jota left Celtic fans gutted by his departure after racking up 28 strikes and 26 assists in 83 outings across all competitions. He is rumoured to be earning close to £200,000 per week in the Gulf region, which could potentially provide generational wealth for the Benfica youth product and would've been extremely hard to turn down, all things considered.

Dubbed "absolutely brilliant" by Queen of the South manager Marvin Bartley in 2022, he now looks to have been cast out by his current employers; however, it would take some serious financial muscle to tempt Jota to return to Parkhead in light of other potential options on the table for the talented attacker.