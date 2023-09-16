Celtic and Brendan Rodgers have been handed a big injury blow to one Hoops player, who will begin his time on the sidelines this afternoon when the club host Dundee.

Who is injured for Celtic?

The Northern Irishman returned to Parkhead over the summer after Ange Postecoglou’s exit and has guided the club to the top of the Scottish Premiership.

A 1-0 win away at rivals Rangers prior to the international break sent those representing away their countries in good spirits, however, one star player returned with an issue.

As per the BBC, Liel Abada suffered a thigh problem away training with Israel, and Rodgers admitted that the winger is set for a scan and is on course to be out for three to four months.

"He has gone to London today for a scan, but we think it is going to be around three to four months.

"It looks like he has done his thigh muscle. He picked it up at the end of training in a shooting exercise.

"It is a real shame for him because he has done well over pre-season and he has started in a lot of games since I have been here, so we are really disappointed, but it is a squad game for us and we have other players to come in."

Has Liel Abada signed a new Celtic contract?

Abada, who made the move to Glasgow over two years ago now, has been a key player for Celtic in recent years, making over 100 appearances in green and white.

The 21-year-old contributed to his 50th Celtic goal this season when scoring at Aberdeen and had been a regular under Rodgers in the current campaign.

The player was rewarded with a new four-year contract earlier this month, with the Hoops boss admitting he was looking to improve Abada even further.

"He signed a new deal and he seemed happy and I was looking forward to continuing his development because he has lots of areas that he can improve on.

"It is a shame but he will work hard and get back and we will use him for the second part of the season."

Therefore, this injury update is a big blow for Abada, Rodgers and Celtic, and should the timeline prove accurate, he could be out until the New Year.

He was hailed by Postecoglou last year, who hailed Abada as “very good” after a win over Livingston.

“I thought he was very good. He’s constantly improving and wanting to be better.

“That physical side of the game is something he has to deal with. He’s not the biggest guy, but he doesn’t lack courage.

“A couple of times in the first-half he should have been in areas where he’s scored from in the past, but wasn’t there.

“If one or two don’t do it, then it filters through the team. But, overall, his contribution was important.”

Luckily for Rodgers, though, Celtic have a number of wide options on the books, including Daizen Maeda, Luis Palma, James Forrest, Marco Tilio and Hyung-jun Yang, and providing the quintet remain fit, the Hoops could have enough strength in depth to cope without Abada over the coming months.